WWE Backlash 2020: 5 things that must happen – Title change, Brock Lesnar's next opponent lined up

The last WWE Backlash pay-per-view took place in May 2018.

Edge and Drew McIntyre will be in action at WWE Backlash

The first WWE Backlash pay-per-view in two years will take place on Sunday, June 14, with seven matches currently being advertised for the event.

Much of the promotion for this year’s WWE Backlash revolves around Edge vs. Randy Orton, which has been heavily pushed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”.

In the WWE World Championship storylines, Drew McIntyre will put his WWE Championship on the line against Bobby Lashley, while The Miz & John Morrison are set to challenge Braun Strowman in a handicap match for the Universal Championship.

Elsewhere on the WWE Backlash card, the following matches have been announced: Asuka vs. Nia Jax (RAW Women’s Championship), Apollo Crews vs. Andrade (United States Championship), Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus, and Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay & Peyton Royce (Women’s Tag Team titles).

In this article, let’s take a look at five things that must happen at Sunday’s WWE Backlash event.

#5 Bobby Lashley looks strong in defeat

As you can see in the video above with Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy, Bobby Lashley always speaks very positively about his position in WWE whenever he gives interviews to the media.

However, from a storyline perspective, very few WWE Superstars have been miscast as much as Drew McIntyre’s WWE Backlash opponent since he made his return to the company after WrestleMania 34 in April 2018.

From the sisters segment to the Lana wedding, it appears that WWE has been trying to place Lashley in ‘entertaining’ storylines in an attempt to bring out more personality in his on-screen character, even though the man behind the Superstar simply views himself as a fighter.

This is a guy, let’s not forget, who has repeatedly stated that he returned to WWE with the aim of going one-on-one with Brock Lesnar – something which, somehow, has still not happened.

With rumors suggesting that Lesnar could make his in-ring return two months after WWE Backlash at SummerSlam, is there anybody more suitable to face “The Beast” right now than Lashley?

Now is not the time to take the WWE Championship off McIntyre, of course, so some kind of shenanigans (involving Lana, perhaps?) would have to unfold for the Scot to retain his title at WWE Backlash.

If that does happen, Lashley must look strong in defeat at WWE Backlash if he is to be considered a serious threat to Lesnar.

