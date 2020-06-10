6 Superstars Brock Lesnar could face if he returns at WWE SummerSlam 2020

A "dream" match between Brock Lesnar and another former MMA fighter could happen at SummerSlam.

The Beast is reportedly set to return at SummerSlam in August.

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Champion and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE programming since WrestleMania 36. At The Show of Shows, The Beast lost his Universal title to Drew McIntyre, who had earned a shot at the title after winning the men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

Lesnar is reportedly set to return to WWE at SummerSlam, which will take place on August 24, 2020. A recent report indicated that the former UFC fighter will feature on the show even if WWE continues to not have fans in the arenas.

If Brock Lesnar is to return at SummerSlam, whom could he face? Let's take a look at 6 Superstars Brock Lesnar could face if he returns at WWE SummerSlam 2020:

#6 Edge

Edge

Brock Lesnar and Edge, two icons of WWE, have not had a proper feud in the company, despite being in WWE at the same time in the early 2000s. The one notable match that they had was back at the Rebellion PPV in 2002, where Lesnar and Paul Heyman faced Edge in a handicap match.

Lesnar won and retained the WWE Championship title, but we haven't seen the two step into the ring once again. This is one dream match that MUST happen before the two legends call time on their career.

And if not WrestleMania, this match between Brock Lesnar and Edge has to happen at SummerSlam. Both Superstars are on part-time contracts, wrestling in only big PPVs, and this would suit them very well.

Advertisement

Edge is currently in a feud with Randy Orton, which will most likely come to an end soon. He has a number of options ahead of him, and Lesnar could be one of them. The two veterans may not have the speed and agility that they had in their prime, but if their matches at WrestleMania 36 are any indication, they can still go at it and put on a stellar match!

1 / 6 NEXT