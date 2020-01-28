WWE Rumors- Former NXT Champion was in the running to face Brock Lesnar instead of Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar.

The opening segment of RAW confirmed the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 36.

The challenger was made to look like a credible threat to the Beast as WWE did a fine job of following up on McIntyre's emotional Royal Rumble victory.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Aleister Black was also considered to be a potential opponent for Lesnar before the company went ahead with McIntyre.

"I know that Aleister Black was in the running for the Lesnar match. The decision was made to go with McIntyre and it's probably the right decision considering, I think it's early for Aleister Black but he was absolutely in the running for that decision. And you can tell from watching the TV."

While Black is a talented performer who is in the good books of Paul Heyman, it's too soon for him to be in a major World title programme with Lesnar.

His time will surely come somewhere down the line, however, at this moment, WWE made the right call by picking McIntyre as the Superstar who would take on the Beast, potentially in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

Black made quick work of another enhancement talent on this week's episode of RAW and cut a promo after the match. The former NXT Champion is done waiting for Superstars to knock on his door and he will now go picking fights himself.

There is a possibility of Black being inserted into the other main storyline on RAW featuring Seth Rollins, AOP and Buddy Murphy against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

Black was involved in a brawl featurning the aforementioned Superstars during the Royal Rumble match, which hinted at his inclusion in the angle.

His recent history with Murphy makes it a sensible booking decision for the WWE to make.