WWE Wrestlemania Backlash 2022: 5 moments that could steal the show – Surprise winners, Roman Reigns getting pinned, and more

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 is almost here. It features some incredible rematches from The Show of Shows and newer storylines each year.

This year's no exception. WrestleMania 38 received an amazing response from fans, and WWE will carry this momentum by continuing multiple storylines and adding some spice to make things more interesting.

Superstars like Edge, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair will compete under interesting stipulations, while other stars will try to steal the show by winning their respective matches. There are possibilities of multiple moments that could outshine others.

Here, we have five moments that could steal the show at WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

#5. Omos dominates the All-Mighty

Could fans witness the rise of a new main event star?

At WrestleMania, Bobby Lashley defied the odds and beat Omos. However, things might change this time.

Lashley's former manager MVP turned on him and joined Omos, saying that The All-Mighty had started to feel he didn't need a manager. By joining Omos, MVP expects victory over his former client.

Omos is one of the top assets in WWE, so the company should ideally book him to score a clean win over Lashley to establish his name on the roster. A win over the multi-time world champion will ensure he's portrayed as a top-level talent.

#4. The Visionary proves his worth at WWE Backlash 2022

The two had an amazing showdown at WrestleMania 38!

Seth Rollins didn't have a planned match for The Showcase of Immortals, so Vince McMahon offered him a mystery opponent, which turned out to be the returning Cody Rhodes.

After a classic battle, The American Nightmare won. However, Rollins laid out another challenge, claiming he wasn't fully prepared for WrestleMania 38.

Rollins' current character is about planning before a battle. He must prove his worth by defeating Rhodes. It could establish The Visionary as the strongest heel on RAW. It'll also be the right decision to continue the already epic rivalry.

#3. Ronda Rousey gets her revenge on Charlotte Flair

One of the most heated rivalries leading up to WrestleMania 38 was between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Flair defeated The Baddest Woman on The Planet using heel tactics. But for WrestleMania Backlash 2022, Rousey demanded an "I Quit" match to ensure she gets to torture her opponent until there's a clear winner.

The two will battle under one of the most thrilling stipulations to decide custody of the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair has been the champion for a long time and might lose her title.

Rousey is currently one of the biggest names in WWE. The company shouldn't let her lose momentum. Hopefully, she'll apply the armbar until her opponent screams, "I Quit."

#2. Edge and AJ Styles steal the show

Can AJ Styles and Edge outshine the others?

Fans witnessed the much-awaited dream match between AJ Styles and Edge on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, it wasn't a clean match.

Edge's disciple, Damian Priest, distracted The Phenomenal One, ensuring his mentor's victory. However, things will be different at WrestleMania Backlash 2022. Styles was able to ensure Priest was barred from ringside. It creates an opportunity to have a clean dream match between the two stars.

If the bout remains clean, there's no doubt it will steal the show. Styles might be better to keep the rivalry going when talking about the winner.

#1. Drew McIntyre pins Roman Reigns

At WrestleMania Backlash 2022, Drew McIntyre will team up with RK-Bro to take on The Bloodline. Due to the bout's star power, it's expected to be the main event.

The Tribal Chief has remained unpinned since December 2019. His over 600-day-reign seems unstoppable. However, McIntyre is the most-anticipated opponent for The Head of The Table. WWE might build towards it by ensuring that The Scottish Warrior pins the Undisputed Universal Champion to capture the victory.

In September, WWE will host a special Clash at The Castle event in Cardiff, Wales, with McIntyre rumored to be The Tribal Chief's opponent. If so, McIntyre must pin Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash 2022 to ensure his title contention.

