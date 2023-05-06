WWE Backlash 2023: 7 last minute predictions

WWE Backlash 2023 is set to take place tonight on multiple streaming platforms. The show will air live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

There are currently seven big-time bouts confirmed for the show. This includes major stars in action such as Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Rhea Ripley, and Bad Bunny, with other more recent main roster names such as IYO SKY and Bronson Reed looking to make an impact.

This article will look at each match announced for the major Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico. The article will predict both the outcome of the bout and anything else pertinent that may go down. This includes major betrayals or shocking moments.

Below are seven last minute predictions for WWE Backlash 2023.

#7. Solo Sikoa will attack The Usos if they lose

A six-man tag team match is set to take place at WWE Backlash 2023. The Bloodline, consisting of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, will battle Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle.

Sami, Kevin, and Matt all have a lot of history with the group and aim to get a measure of revenge. They will likely do just that, as the bout may end with Sami Zayn pinning one of the Usos one final time before the new rosters take hold.

If The Bloodline does lose at Backlash, however, things may take a shocking turn. Solo Sikoa may attack his older brothers at the behest of The Tribal Chief and leave them laying.

#6. Seth Rollins will pin Omos at WWE Backlash 2023

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins will be clashing with Omos at WWE Backlash 2023. This match was randomly announced during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown just a few weeks ago and it has barely been a focus on television ever since.

While Omos could win thanks to his size advantage, Seth should win the bout and go on to possibly win the newly created World Heavyweight Championship. A big-time stomp to Omos could be enough to have The Visionary standing tall.

#5. Austin Theory will retain the United States Championship

Austin Theory

A big-time Triple Threat Match will take place at WWE Backlash 2023. Austin Theory will take on Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley with the United States Championship on the line.

Due to Gunther being drafted to RAW, the red brand's Bronson Reed is almost certainly not winning this bout. SmackDown's Austin Theory or Bobby Lashley are both more likely to win, but Theory will probably capitalize on the two behemoths fighting to pick up a quick victory.

#4. Bianca Belair will pin IYO SKY

Bianca Belair will defend her coveted RAW Women's Championship at WWE Backlash 2023 against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY. The former NXT Women's Champion is looking to win her first main roster singles title in San Juan.

While IYO is a phenomenal athlete who could win a title at any point, Bianca Belair surely wins this bout. The EST will most likely retain and become the longest reigning champion in the title's history. A loss for IYO could also play into the ongoing saga of Damage CTRL and their inner turmoil.

#3. Bad Bunny will get an upset win over Damian Priest

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest are set to clash in a San Juan Street Fight. This bout comes after Bunny helped Rey Mysterio defeat Dominik Mysterio in the past. When Dominik didn't like it, Bunny hit Ex-Con Dom, and Priest viciously assaulted Benito as a result.

Their big-time bout is upsetting for many, as Priest and Bunny were once friends. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest even teamed up at a past WrestleMania event and went on to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. Now, however, they're in opposite corners.

Even though Damian Priest is the logical pick to win in terms of credibility, Bad Bunny will surely win in the main event of WWE Backlash 2023. With the Puerto Rican fans and the Latino World Order behind him, the mega star will surely walk away with a win after pinning Priest.

#2. Rhea Ripley will defeat Zelina Vega fair and square at WWE Backlash 2023

Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega

Rhea Ripley is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day will make her first major title defense at WWE Backlash 2023 against Zelina Vega.

The bout comes off of the heels of The Judgment Day feuding with the Latino World Order over the past several months, with Bad Bunny and Damian Priest also taking place on this very same card.

While Zelina is going in as the ultimate underdog, Rhea Ripley is certainly retaining the title. She may cheat to do it, but her winning cleanly feels even more likely. If The Ripper defeated Charlotte fair and square, she'll likely do the same with Vega.

#1. Brock Lesnar will shockingly squash Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash 2023

Arguably the most anticipated match at WWE Backlash 2023 will see Cody Rhodes go one on one with Brock Lesnar. This bout comes after Brock viciously assaulted Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania.

Given that Cody failed to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, most fans are hoping to see The American Nightmare defeat Brock Lesnar. The win will help him climb back to the top and finally dethrone The Tribal Chief. While that's what fans want to see, there's a chance it won't happen.

Instead, Brock may end up not only defeating Cody, but doing it in vicious and quick fashion. The Beast once squashed John Cena in a shocking display live on pay-per-view and the same may happen to Rhodes at Backlash.

