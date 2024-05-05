We got a great showing tonight on WWE Backlash 2024 with an action-packed opening match leading to a new member joining The Bloodline. We got some great title matches as well as an unexpected title change!

The Bloodline def. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton in a Street Fight

Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton & Naomi to retain the WWE Women's Championship

Damian Priest def. Jey Uso to retain the WWE Heavyweight Championship

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. The Kabuki Warriors to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship

WWE Backlash Results (May 4, 2024): The Bloodline vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton

Owens and Orton came out first and The Bloodline attacked them before the bell and the fight headed outside the ring. KO and Orton were sent into the barricades and officials came out to stop the fight but they got taken out in the brawl as well. Nick Aldis came out and said that if they want to ignore the rules, they might as well have a Street Fight.

Orton and Solo headed into the crowd and Randy beat Sikoa down on the stairs while Tonga and Owens were fighting at ringside. The fight continued as Owens superkicked Solo and sent him back to ringside before hitting Tonga with a big dive from the barricades. Randy dropped Tonga twice on the announce desks while KO hit Solo with a DDT on the steel steps.

Orton and KO got garbage cans and beat their opponents with them before taking out Kendo Sticks and tables. Owens put Tonga through a table with a frogsplash before Solo put Randy through another table with a Samoan Drop. Solo hit a massive clothesline on KO before Tonga unloaded on him in the ring.

The Bloodline attacked KO with kendo sticks and trash can lids in the ring before Owens came back with a spear. Owens sent Solo through a table in the ring off a counter before Randy dodged a steel chair shot from Tonga and got a near fall off an RKO. Solo dragged Randy onto the announce desk but the latter hit back with an RKO on it.

In the ring, KO got a steel chair and unloaded on Tonga with it before taking him out with a massive brainbuster through two chairs! Owens was about to get the win but Tama Tonga's brother Tanga Loa showed up and beat KO and Orton down with the steel steps before Solo hit a uranage on KO onto some chairs. Solo followed up with the Samoan Spike and picked up the win.

Result: The Bloodline def. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton

Grade: A+

Bayley (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi - WWE Women's Championship at Backlash 2024

Stratton sent Naomi outside early on and managed to counter a big move. Stratton hit the Alabama Slam on the champ for a near fall before Naomi came back and speared her out of the ring.

Stratton sent Naomi into the timekeeper's area before Bayley took her out with a dive to the outside. Naomi came back with a diving neckbreaker off the barricades on Bayley before getting the moonsault on Stratton for a near fall.

Naomi was sent back outside and Stratton took a massive suplex from the champ before coming back with an Alabama slam on the announce desk. Stratton went for a double moonsault but Bayley and Naomi both rolled out of the way.

Back in the ring, Naomi and Bayley were trading rollups before Bayley reversed the pin and got the win.

Result: Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton & Naomi to retain the WWE Women's Championship

Grade: B+

Jey Uso was backstage and ran into the new and improved Bloodline and all the members stared Jey down as they went on their way.

Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso - WWE Heavyweight Championship match at Backslash 2024

The match headed outside early on and Jey was driven into the barricades before the champ took control in the ring. Jey came back with some big strikes and kicks before getting the splash for a near fall.

JD McDonagh showed up and attacked Jey, allowing Priest to get a near fall off a big spear. Uso came back with his signature splash and got a near fall of his own before the two exchanged strikes in the middle of the ring.

Jey got a superkick and Priest got one of his own before getting the Razor's Edge for another near fall. Priest went for the chokeslam but Jey reversed it and hit a spear.

Finn Balor came in to distract Jey and it allowed Priest to finally get the South of Heaven chokeslam for another near fall. Priest took a series of four superkicks before Jey got the spear and the splash but JD moved Priest's foot on the ropes to break the pin.

Jey recovered and took JD and Balor out at ringside before returning to the ring. Uso headed to the top rope but Damian got back up and hit him with the South of Heaven once more before picking up the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso to retain the WWE Heavyweight Championship

Balor and JD came in to attack Jey after the match and Priest shoved them back and almost attacked Balor. It looked like Priest was not happy with The Judgment Day members and we might see them implode soon.

Grade: B+

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at Backlash 2024

Asuka and Belair kicked off the match and the match headed outside before Sane hit a massive dive on Belair to the outside. Kairi kicked Jade off the apron as the match continued in the ring. Asuka and Kairi got a big double-team move on Belair for a near fall before Kairi saved her partner from the KOD.

Kairi grabbed Belair by the hair and dragged her down but Bianca managed to break free and make the tag. Jade hit Sane with some big slams but Asuka came in and we got some double-team moves before Kairi took Cargill down with a backbreaker.

Kairi got the armbar in on Jade while Asuka locked in the same hold on Belair. The challengers managed to power through and lifted the champs before Belair got a near fall on Sane. Kairi came back with the Insane Elbow on Belair but Jade broke up the pin. Jade then hit the Jaded on Sane while Belair got the KOD on Asuka for the win.

Result: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. The Kabuki Warriors to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles - WWE Championship match at Backlash 2024

The commentators mentioned that both AJ and Cody were former Bullet Club leaders, something that isn't brought up often in WWE. Cody slapped AJ in the face as a response to the events of SmackDown yesterday night. Cody did the Stardust taunt to remind AJ of the previous night's promo before Styles got a big takedown.

France has some of the liveliest fans and the crowd jumping up and down in the arena was causing the whole stadium including the TV cameras to shake. Cody and Styles were on the top rope and Rhodes seemed to have hurt his back on the way down.

Styles got the electric chair to further hurt Cody's back before the champ got his knees up for the moonsault. Cody got a big powerslam before getting a near fall off the Disaster Kick. Styles dropped Cody on his head on the apron before Rhodes powerbombed him through the French announce table.

The two traded strikes in the middle of the ring before Cody took AJ down with the Bionic Elbow. Styles got the Springboard 450 Splash and the Burning Hammer but Cody still kicked out! Rhodes got the Cody Cutter before Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm.

Cody locked in the Kimura Lock, possibly as a callback to his match with Brock Lesnar. Rhodes countered a Styles Clash before getting another Cody Cutter. Rhodes followed up with the Cross Rhodes for the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship

Grade: A