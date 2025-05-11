WWE Backlash 2025 Injuries: Serious concern surrounding Drew McIntyre; Becky Lynch to take time off?

WWE Backlash 2025 took place last night and was an action-packed affair. Fans were witness to multiple highlights throughout the event, as the show's lineup was incredibly stacked with big names.

Ad

The show saw the debut of Jeff Cob, Pat McAfee’s in-ring return, John Cena beating his arch-rival Randy Orton in a match billed as 'One Last Time', and much more.

However, WWE Superstars often pay a heavy price for putting on a classic performance for the fans, and sometimes, while doing so, they sustain injuries. Behind the bright lights, the life of a professional wrestler is as tough as any other athlete's.

Ad

Trending

In this listicle, we look at four superstars in action who have potentially sustained injuries at Backlash 2025:

#4. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior was part of the Fatal Four-Way Match, including Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, and Damian Priest, for the United States Championship. The bout kicked off the event, and the contest was a highly competitive back-and-forth affair.

In the concluding moments of the bout, McIntyre took a scary fall. Priest chokeslammed The Scottish Warrior through a table near the entrance ramp. However, while taking the bump, the Scottish superstar seemingly missed the landing, banging his head on the concrete floor.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While speaking at the Backlash 2025 post-show press conference, WWE CCO Triple H assured that though Drew McIntyre was banged up from the bout, he hasn't sustained any serious damage thankfully.

#3. Becky Lynch

Former WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41 as Lyra Valkyria's mystery partner to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Titles after Bayley was taken out before their match at 'Mania.

Ad

Lynch and Valkyria won the tag titles, only to lose it a some hours later on RAW at the hands of Morgan and Rodriguez. However, Big Time Becks turned heel on fellow Irish Superstar immediately.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The stwo stars locked horns at Backlash 2025, and after a punishing bout, Lyra Valkyria secured victory. However, The Man seemingly sustained an injury, as she busted her elbow and was bleeding. Many feel that the former Women's World Champion might go on another hiatus following her defeat last night.

#2. Damian Priest

During the United States Championship match, Drew McIntyre wasn’t the only one who had to pay the price for delivering a classic bout. He too landed awkwardly after putting the Scotsman through the table with a South of Heaven Chokeslam.

Ad

Both Priest and McIntyre's status after the bump raised concerns among fans, especially after the duo didn't take any further part in the match in the ring. However, Triple H later clarified that Drew and Damian are safe and just a little banged up following the scary landing.

#1. Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria just captured the biggest win of her life when she retained her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, beating her hometown hero Becky Lynch at St. Louis. Despite winning the bout, she had a tough outing after being attacked by The Man after facing a bitter loss at the hands of her prodigy.

Interestingly, veteran commentator Michael Cole revealed that Lyra Valkyria has seemingly broken her nose, as she was seen holding her nose while Becky Lynch attacked her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More