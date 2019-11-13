WWE Backstage: 5 Reasons why CM Punk officially made his big return tonight

Nobody expected this to happen on WWE Backstage this week

I mean the possibility had been thrown about and discussed quite a few times. There was a lot of speculation about whether CM Punk would come on board as a member of the WWE Backstage panel or not.

And then, when people least expected him to, CM Punk made his way to the stage and declared that he'd be a part of next week's show. What could have prompted a man who left on such bad terms with WWE to return to the company, you ask?

I will try and answer the question across 5 points and I invite you to do the same in the comments section down below. Feel free to chime in and let me know what you think about this big return from Punk.

#5 He was always only a phone call away!

Ho-ly sh*t!



Your chants have been answered!@CMPunk just showed up on #WWEBackstage on @fs1 - he’ll be appearing periodically on the show beginning next Tuesday night at 11pm ET! pic.twitter.com/kurMv2wr0k — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 13, 2019

Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda recently reported that CM Punk was only a phone call away. This was how a section of his article read:

Sources tell me that “Vince sees the potential to make money” from CM Punk and “(Vince) has no problem with Punk. He’d love to have him back.”

The article goes on to state that both CM Punk and Vince McMahon are proud men and something had to give for a return to happen, and now it has! I am not privy to the conversations that go on behind closed doors but rumors about CM Punk coming to FS1 had been doing the rounds for a while.

At a time when a lot of excitement does not exist in the WWE product, CM Punk can certainly infuse some semblance of popularity back to it. He can even bring back the lapsed fans to watch the product again.

