WWE Backstage

Renee Young was joined by Mark Henry, Booker T, and Christian this week to discuss the week that was in WWE. Shawn Michaels appeared as the show's special guest and he named three NXT stars to watch in the near future. Each panelist gave their top five picks if they were building a new promotion. Each person chose current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, but the rest of the picks varied greatly.

Jinder Mahal rejoined RAW this week with a win over Akira Tozawa while The Forgotten Sons made their impact in the SmackDown tag team division. Dennis Rodman called out current 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski in a match-up that Christian said would be "the blind leading the blind".

With Gronk now back in the NFL, where does that leave the title he holds? Which stars had memorable weeks on RAW and SmackDown? Here are five takeaways from WWE Backstage for April 28th, 2020.

#5 The Champion we need?

Things heated up between champ and challenger on RAW this week

Drew McIntyre might be the WWE Champion, but Seth Rollins has claimed that he is the man we need to be WWE Champion during the contract signing for Money in the Bank. Booker T has claimed that Drew is "stepping into his own, even performing without a crowd" because "he's bringing the realism effect."

Mark Henry added that "Seth Rollins is really believing everything that he's saying," and that "Drew McIntyre came across exactly how I hoped he would have." Captain Charisma liked that "he (McIntyre) kept his cool. He was composed and I like that he got right to business. From Seth's point of view, I think he's playing off of real feelings."

Christian also likes that Rollins "thinks the reactions weren't matching the performances he was giving" and that "we (the fans) don't realize we need a leader but he's (Rollins) going to tell us why they do."

Booker thought that Rollins "got put in that position and you're either going to deliver or falter" and that "he's channeling something that is beautiful." Henry praised the Monday Night Messiah, saying that "his work-rate is something we haven't seen since Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Rock" and that "he's delusional but he's a guy you want to see in a title match."