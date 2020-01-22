WWE Backstage crew reveal their Royal Rumble 2020 picks

WWE Backstage saw the return of CM Punk, who had some interesting interactions with Becky Lynch, with the Backstage crew revealing their picks for the WWE Royal Rumble 2020.

Men's Royal Rumble Picks



CM Punk: Keith Lee

Christian: Brock Lesnar

Paige: Otis

Young: Drew McIntyre



Women's Rumble Picks



Punk: Sasha Banks

Christian: Shayna Baszler

Paige: Kairi Sane pic.twitter.com/VeP3FqHgfK — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 22, 2020

CM Punk's choice of Keith Lee is the most interesting one. Considering that there are only eight spots left in the WWE Royal Rumble 2020, Lee would be an inspired choice. In a way, it does make sense.

Triple H has said that NXT will have a presence at the Royal Rumble and it's highly possible that a NXT star could win the WWE Royal Rumble.

In the Women's Royal Rumble, Christian picked former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, which actually could lay the groundwork for WrestleMania 36.

It's certainly going to be interesting when the Royal Rumble takes place from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.