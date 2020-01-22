WWE Backstage crew reveal their Royal Rumble 2020 picks
WWE Backstage saw the return of CM Punk, who had some interesting interactions with Becky Lynch, with the Backstage crew revealing their picks for the WWE Royal Rumble 2020.
CM Punk's choice of Keith Lee is the most interesting one. Considering that there are only eight spots left in the WWE Royal Rumble 2020, Lee would be an inspired choice. In a way, it does make sense.
Triple H has said that NXT will have a presence at the Royal Rumble and it's highly possible that a NXT star could win the WWE Royal Rumble.
In the Women's Royal Rumble, Christian picked former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, which actually could lay the groundwork for WrestleMania 36.
Here are the names confirmed so far for the Men's Royal Rumble match. They are as follows:
- Brock Lesnar (#1)
- Roman Reigns
- King Corbin
- Dolph Ziggler
- Erick Rowan
- AJ Styles
- Randy Orton
- Elias
- Rey Mysterio
- Ricochet
- Drew McIntyre
- Otis
- Tucker
- Rusev
- Bobby Lashley
- Aleister Black
- Buddy Murphy
- Braun Strowman
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Seth Rollins
- Kevin Owens
- Samoa Joe
In the Women's Royal Rumble match, they are as follows:
- Charlotte Flair
- Alexa Bliss
- Nikki Cross
- Sarah Logan
It's certainly going to be interesting when the Royal Rumble takes place from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.