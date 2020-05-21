WWE Backstage (May 19th, 2020) - 5 Takeaways from this week's show

WWE Backstage

With Money in the Bank in the rear-view mirror, both the performers in WWE and the panelists on WWE Backstage turned their eyes to the near future. Bobby Lashley's new direction was briefly discussed as was the recent documentary "Undertaker: The Last Ride."

Ember Moon, Booker T, and Mark Henry joined Renee Young for this week's panel while Cesaro joined the show from his home in Switzerland. The Swiss Superman revealed that he loves both dad jokes and never having the same match. Booker T and Henry gave a little perspective on the Ruthless Aggression Era in WWE while each panelist had suggestions for a potential gender reveal for Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' baby. One said that Asuka should mist the color of the child while Booker T suggested that Elias hit someone with a guitar and the powder from the particular gender would come out.

The panelists also discussed the potential winner and future for the title with two matches in the Intercontinental title tournament in the books. Here are five takeaways from WWE Backstage for May 19th, 2020.

#5 Is this the real Bobby Lashley?

Is this a better pairing for Lashley?

After dispatching of Seth Rollins at MITB, it appears that Bobby Lashley is the next challenger for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. When asked why it's taken over a decade for Lashley to get a title shot, Booker T claimed that "time off is one's worst enemy" but "him (MVP) and Bobby together is a lethal combo."

Ember Moon said that she "totally thought that when Bobby came back that was the time for him" to get a shot. She also said that she loves "that MVP is speaking nothing but the truth" about Lashley's career. Both panelists thought he should move on from Lana as Moon claimed that "he's been with Lana in this weird situation" and "I don't think he needs Lana but Lana needs him." She finished by saying that "Bobby detaching from Lana is essential for Bobby Lashley to be the next Champion."

Mark Henry revealed that he thinks "he's (Lashley's) too nice. He's gotta say 'I'm going to come into the ring and leave everyone in it on the ground.' This is his opportunity to do it." The World's Strongest Man also added that "MVP has enough edge on him to sharpen Bobby" and that "everybody wants to see Bobby unleashed."