WWE Backstage (May 5th, 2020) - 6 Takeaways from this week's episode

Bring on Money in the Bank!

Among the discussions this week were Money in the Bank and the shows leading up to it. Renee Young was joined by panelists Booker T, Paige, and Christian. Both Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black joined as special guests participating in the men's ladder match. Mysterio also looked back at the history of Latin stars in wrestling since it was Cinco de Mayo.

Young talked MITB strategy with a few of the participants in both MITB matches as Carmella, King Corbin, and Otis all gave brief thoughts on the upcoming match at the WWE HQ. Corbin claimed that at the WWE HQ "there are a lot of expensive things I can break over people's heads."

The hacker from SmackDown briefly took over the Backstage telecast unbeknownst to the panelists. Each contributor offered up their top star of all time as well as their picks to win each of the ladder matches. It was also revealed that CM Punk will join next week's show. Here are six takeaways from this week's episode (May 5th, 2020).

#6 Who's your top performer of all time?

The Texas Rattlesnake

Several professional athletes recently listed their top five wrestlers of all time on social media. Stars like quarterback Robert Griffin III, Chiefs' wide receiver Mecole Hardman and Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr all got in on the fun. Carr didn't have Bray Wyatt on his list and the former Universal Champ took exception to the omission. The two made up but Renee Young asked each of the panelists for their top star of all time.

Booker T chose Macho Man Randy Savage saying that "watching WrestleMania 3 made me want to get into the business." It was at that PPV where Savage and Ricky Steamboat had their historic clash over the Intercontinental Championship. Booker claimed that "Macho Man - he was a showman. He was flamboyant and he'd go out there and dive off the top rope before anyone was doing it. He was the precision tactician."

Paige chose Stone Cold Steve Austin, saying that she felt like "everyone will agree with me on this one. He was just on another level and will always be cool." Christian agreed with the Anti-Diva because "he was successful in the ring before Stone Cold but we all know he took that up a notch. He single-handedly raised the WWE to heights it never went to before." Young chose Bret Hart because he was "an incredible storyteller and an incredible tactician."