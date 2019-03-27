Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live- New Champion Crowned, New Day impress

Kofi Kingston will be competing in the WWE Championship match!

I had a very difficult time sitting through WWE RAW. I thought that the show was stretched thin with top stars not appearing and way too many meaningless segments. SmackDown Live was anything but, I felt. This was one of the better episodes of the blue brand I've seen in quite a while, truth be told.

There was very little that I did not like about the show. I actually liked most of it, and the most important bit is that I was entertained from start to finish. How often can you say that for a WWE show, right?

Here's what I thought about the show. Post your own analysis in the comments below.

Are you pumped up for WrestleMania yet?

#1 Best: A feel-good finish

I admit that KofiMania has been a hit and I've been a fan of the product ever since the storyline first commenced. But truth be told, with the show ending on a negative note on every single week, I could feel me and my colleagues losing enthusiasm for the overall arc.

Well, Kofi Kingston is finally going to WrestleMania thanks to the efforts of his team- The New Day. They went through the SmackDown Tag Team Division, demolishing every single team in their path. My favourite part was when The Usos were protected, with them forfeiting the contest because The New Day had earned their respect.

I am also glad that Big E and Xavier Woods, two men who have been sidelined since the beginning of this storyline also got a chance to shine and show their skills in the main event this week. Both men are immensely talented and I'm glad they got their moment.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen...Kofi Kingston is headed to WrestleMania 35.

