WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles ended in a no-contest

What a great match this could have been

It was hailed as a dream match. I mean, of course, you have Kurt Angle, who's in contention to be the best sports entertainer of all time on one side. And on the other, you have AJ Styles, who's perhaps the best in-ring worker of our generation. on the other, right? Everyone expected this match to be an absolute classic.

But then, the match ended before it even began. Why did AJ Styles and Kurt Angle not go the distance when it could have been quite the dream match. Some even said that this would have been an even better match than Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

I can certainly make an educated guess and hence, I present this article to you guys. Let me know your thoughts, comments and opinions in the section below.

This is why this dream match was a no-contest.

#5 More time for the gauntlet match

With all due respect to both Kurt Angle and AJ Styles, neither man has a storyline that is as intriguing as what's going on with Kofi Kingston and The New Day right now.

WWE knew that all eyes would be on the gauntlet match in the main event spot and wanted to give the match as much time as possible, I suppose. They wanted the match to stretch out so as to not make the teams involved look weak.

And therefore, had Angle and AJ Styles gone the distance in a long match, the main event would have suffered. Bear in mind that Charlotte Flair and Asuka had a fairly long match as well, right before this throwaway contest took place. And let's be fair, the main event is a more interesting match, at least on paper that is.

