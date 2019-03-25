WWE News: AJ Styles sends a strong message to a WWE Hall of Famer (Video)

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 339 // 25 Mar 2019, 21:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles and Kurt Angle will clash soon

What's the story?

AJ Styles and Kurt Angle are scheduled to clash on this week's episode of SmackDown Live, in what will be Kurt Angle's final match for the blue brand. Having been responsible for building the brand from the ground up, this is a very big deal.

AJ Styles spoke about the match in a recent interview. Be sure to credit Sportskeeda if you use the following transcript!

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles and Kurt Angle are definitely not strangers to one another. The two men have clashed on more than one occasion in TNA and they've been responsible for making the brand a household name worldwide.

Angle is a huge fan of AJ Styles' and has called him the gold standard during an interview. Likewise, it is a well-known fact that AJ Styles has the greatest of respect for Kurt Angle.

Many have said that this match is more exciting than Kurt Angle's WrestleMania clash against Baron Corbin.

The heart of the matter

WWE released a video with The Phenomenal One talking about this match. This is what AJ Styles had to say:

Mohegan Sun Arena. Tuesday night SmackDown Live. Kurt Angle's last match. At least for SmackDown that is. Against AJ Styles. We've got history, Kurt. Great matches. So we get to end this one in a WWE ring. I'm looking forward to it. You know the respect I have for you. But I'm not going to make it easy for you Kurt. I expect you to bring it. Just tear this house down.

One must remember that Randy Orton and AJ Styles are feuding. The match may just end with an 'RKO Outta Nowhere' for Styles.

What's next?

Be sure to catch our coverage of SmackDown Live from this week's show. Who do you think is winning this match? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement