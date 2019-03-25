×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE: 5 Likely reasons why Kurt Angle is facing AJ Styles in his final SmackDown match 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.51K   //    25 Mar 2019, 08:54 IST

Angle and AJ Styles could tear it up this week
Angle and AJ Styles could tear it up this week

Man, what a blockbuster match WWE has just announced for SmackDown Live. Kurt Angle has been on a tear of late, as part of his farewell tour. He's faced the likes of Chad Gable and Apollo Crews, leading to his final match at WrestleMania 3. This match is against Baron Corbin, a man who's been a constant thorn at his side.

But before that, much to the delight of the WWE Universe, Kurt Angle and AJ Styles will lock horns. Both of these men are incredible ring generals and have paved the way for many others to follow in their footsteps. In many ways, this is a much bigger dream match than Angle vs. Corbin is.

Leave a comment and let me know your thoughts about this match. For my part, I'm going to analyse why Kurt Angle, a RAW superstar is going to SmackDown Live in the first place.

Also, whom do you see winning this big match?

#5 The negative backlash to Angle vs. Baron Corbin


Purely from a storyline perspective, it does make sense for Angle to pick Corbin as his final opponent. He wants to vanquish the man who's caused him so much pain and hurt during his recent RAW stint as the General Manager. In many ways, Corbin is the reason why Angle isn't General Manager anymore.

But the audience isn't buying it at all, to be quite honest. The WWE Universe has been extremely outspoken about how Corbin vs. Angle is not a match they want to see and how they'd prefer John Cena in that particular position.

This match may just have been made to make the fans happy. And why wouldn't they be because the match will be pretty, pretty good!

At least, that's what I think.



1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Kurt Angle AJ Styles
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: Kurt Angle's final match on SmackDown Live announced
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why John Cena isn't facing Kurt Angle at WWE WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
6 Opponents who could face Kurt Angle in his final match
RELATED STORY
Top 5 reasons why AJ Styles signed a new WWE contract
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 Reasons why Baron Corbin is not the ideal option to retire Kurt Angle
RELATED STORY
10 Wrestlers who would make a better final opponent for Kurt Angle instead of Baron Corbin
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kurt Angle is retiring at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why AJ Styles attacked Vince McMahon on SmackDown
RELATED STORY
Kurt Angle: 5 of his funniest moments in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why AJ Styles vs Randy Orton is happening at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us