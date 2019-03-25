WWE: 5 Likely reasons why Kurt Angle is facing AJ Styles in his final SmackDown match

Angle and AJ Styles could tear it up this week

Man, what a blockbuster match WWE has just announced for SmackDown Live. Kurt Angle has been on a tear of late, as part of his farewell tour. He's faced the likes of Chad Gable and Apollo Crews, leading to his final match at WrestleMania 3. This match is against Baron Corbin, a man who's been a constant thorn at his side.

But before that, much to the delight of the WWE Universe, Kurt Angle and AJ Styles will lock horns. Both of these men are incredible ring generals and have paved the way for many others to follow in their footsteps. In many ways, this is a much bigger dream match than Angle vs. Corbin is.

Leave a comment and let me know your thoughts about this match. For my part, I'm going to analyse why Kurt Angle, a RAW superstar is going to SmackDown Live in the first place.

Also, whom do you see winning this big match?

#5 The negative backlash to Angle vs. Baron Corbin

Purely from a storyline perspective, it does make sense for Angle to pick Corbin as his final opponent. He wants to vanquish the man who's caused him so much pain and hurt during his recent RAW stint as the General Manager. In many ways, Corbin is the reason why Angle isn't General Manager anymore.

But the audience isn't buying it at all, to be quite honest. The WWE Universe has been extremely outspoken about how Corbin vs. Angle is not a match they want to see and how they'd prefer John Cena in that particular position.

This match may just have been made to make the fans happy. And why wouldn't they be because the match will be pretty, pretty good!

At least, that's what I think.

