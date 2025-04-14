  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE WrestleMania 41
  • WWE to bring back 39-year-old superstar if Jeff Cobb signs with the company? Exploring the possibility

WWE to bring back 39-year-old superstar if Jeff Cobb signs with the company? Exploring the possibility

By Ken
Modified Apr 14, 2025 16:48 GMT
Jeff Cobb could be WWE-bound [Credit: WWE.com &amp; Jeff Cobb on X]
Jeff Cobb could be WWE-bound [Image Credit: WWE.com & Jeff Cobb on X]

It is WWE WrestleMania season, and with that comes a lot of attention and quite a bit of hype. Part of that hype has to do with rumored signings and re-signings by Triple H such as Rusev, Aleister Black, and potentially, Jeff Cobb.

Ad

It has been reported that there is a lot of interest in Jeff Cobb from WWE and he has officially left New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which means he could be arriving soon if Triple H signed him. The question on some fans' minds is whether he will come with someone else. More specifically, could he arrive with Matt Riddle?

For those unaware, the link between the two goes back all the way to 2016, when they teamed up for the first time. When Matt Riddle was later released by World Wrestling Entertainment, the pair briefly reunited in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

With that being said, while anything is possible, it is unlikely that the former MMA fighter will be returning to WWE alongside Cobb. For starters, they only teamed up briefly over a year ago, otherwise, their reunion didn't exactly lead to much. There is no reason to assume they will be joined at the hip.

Beyond that, Riddle returning seems unlikely in general. He was let go for "burning too many chances" according to past reports. Supposing that story is accurate, it is unlikely Triple H would bring him back this soon.

Ad

Jeff Cobb could instead be involved with The Rock and John Cena in WWE

Instead of reuniting with Matt Riddle, this time under the World Wrestling Entertainment umbrella, Cobb could be part of a different group. He could be working with John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott.

This might seem random to some wrestling fans, but some hints tease this being a distinct possibility. The Rock is always plotting, and it is tough to understand what goes through his mind. That's why The Final Boss posting himself with a Rubix Cube was right on brand.

Ad

Notably, that picture also saw The Rock wearing a New Japan Pro-Wrestling shirt. This caught the attention of many, as they are linked to All Elite Wrestling, WWE's closest competition in the pro wrestling world.

The Rock wearing a New Japan tee right as a star from the promotion is leaving doesn't seem like a coincidence. Little The Rock does is by accident or without calculation. This could be a clever hint that a New Japan star will be joining him, Cena, and Scott and that star might be Jeff Cobb.

About the author
Ken

Ken

Twitter icon

Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.

He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.

He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.

Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications