WWE to bring back 39-year-old superstar if Jeff Cobb signs with the company? Exploring the possibility

It is WWE WrestleMania season, and with that comes a lot of attention and quite a bit of hype. Part of that hype has to do with rumored signings and re-signings by Triple H such as Rusev, Aleister Black, and potentially, Jeff Cobb.

Ad

It has been reported that there is a lot of interest in Jeff Cobb from WWE and he has officially left New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which means he could be arriving soon if Triple H signed him. The question on some fans' minds is whether he will come with someone else. More specifically, could he arrive with Matt Riddle?

For those unaware, the link between the two goes back all the way to 2016, when they teamed up for the first time. When Matt Riddle was later released by World Wrestling Entertainment, the pair briefly reunited in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

With that being said, while anything is possible, it is unlikely that the former MMA fighter will be returning to WWE alongside Cobb. For starters, they only teamed up briefly over a year ago, otherwise, their reunion didn't exactly lead to much. There is no reason to assume they will be joined at the hip.

Beyond that, Riddle returning seems unlikely in general. He was let go for "burning too many chances" according to past reports. Supposing that story is accurate, it is unlikely Triple H would bring him back this soon.

Ad

Jeff Cobb could instead be involved with The Rock and John Cena in WWE

Instead of reuniting with Matt Riddle, this time under the World Wrestling Entertainment umbrella, Cobb could be part of a different group. He could be working with John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott.

This might seem random to some wrestling fans, but some hints tease this being a distinct possibility. The Rock is always plotting, and it is tough to understand what goes through his mind. That's why The Final Boss posting himself with a Rubix Cube was right on brand.

Ad

Notably, that picture also saw The Rock wearing a New Japan Pro-Wrestling shirt. This caught the attention of many, as they are linked to All Elite Wrestling, WWE's closest competition in the pro wrestling world.

Expand Tweet

The Rock wearing a New Japan tee right as a star from the promotion is leaving doesn't seem like a coincidence. Little The Rock does is by accident or without calculation. This could be a clever hint that a New Japan star will be joining him, Cena, and Scott and that star might be Jeff Cobb.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More