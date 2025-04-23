WWE to bring back current world champion after 4 years and have her join Bayley? Potential explored

Bayley was set for a major WrestleMania 41 match before she was pulled out of the event at the last minute, drawing negative reactions from WWE fans. Due to the recent turn of events, many feel The Role Model will return to Monday Night RAW with Toni Storm, but it is unlikely to happen.

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley were set to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 41. However, The Role Model wasn't cleared to compete due to a kayfabe injury, and a returning Becky Lynch took her spot. As per reports, the former Damage CTRL member was slated to be removed from the card from the beginning, which angered WWE fans.

In a recent interview with INSIGHT's Chris Van Vliet, Bayley shared that Toni Storm was one of the names she initially pitched to join Damage CTRL. Besides the current AEW Women's World Champion, Alba Fyre and Raquel Rodriguez were also on her list. Since Alba and Raquel are in their respective groups, only the current All Elite Wrestling star is going solo like the WWE veteran.

While this will be an interesting pairing, it's unlikely to happen anytime soon. Although the details of Storm's AEW contract are currently unknown, she is one of the top stars in the promotion. If her deal is about to expire, the Tony Khan-led company will most likely ensure that she remains on its roster.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion was in the Stamford-based promotion from 2017 until 2021. She joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and has found much success in the past three years.

Will Bayley possibly leave WWE after her contract ends?

While Toni Storm's AEW contract status remains unclear, Bayley doesn't have a lot of time left on her current WWE deal.

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Role Model revealed that she only had a year and a half left on her current contract. She also discussed the possibility of leaving the company, as she still wanted to explore other ventures. The Role Model believed many up-and-coming women were preparing to take over the business.

Going by her comments, Bayley leaving the global juggernaut once her deal ends is not out of the question. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Women's Champion.

