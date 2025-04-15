WWE to bring back legendary star to face Randy Orton after 10 years at WrestleMania 41? Possibility explored

For a while, WWE was gearing up for a showdown between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. Sadly, Owens sustained a serious neck injury that needed surgery, and the match was canceled. With The Show of Shows just around the corner, the 45-year-old is left without a match.

Fans are speculating that The Viper will be going up against a mystery opponent in Las Vegas. It could be revealed as Sheamus. The former WWE Champion and Orton have a long history together in WWE, and they may clash again after nearly a decade this weekend. Their last one-on-one match was on the September 7, 2015, edition of RAW.

The Irish star recently took to X to let his fans know he's "available." He didn't mention Orton, but his post got fans buzzing about a potential showdown between The Celtic Warrior and The Apex Predator at WrestleMania 41.

Sheamus has been showing up at house shows to face Bron Breakker, but right now, he doesn't have any match scheduled in Las Vegas. Since he's still a crowd favorite, he can make it to the big event to battle the 14-time World Champion.

Only time will tell if this match will materialize. As for now, it's merely speculation. We'll have to wait and see if it truly comes to fruition.

Randy Orton reflects on Kevin Owens' injury

Randy Orton recently had an engaging conversation with Raj Prashad of COMPLEX. He opened up about Kevin Owens' neck injury that caused his match at WrestleMania 41 to be called off. The Viper honestly expressed his thoughts on his old buddy and tag team partner.

“If we’re being real here, my heart breaks for Kevin,” Randy Orton said. “I think, first and foremost, I just hate that he’s gotta go through that. Even more than a physical journey, he’s gotta go on to let his body heal; it’s a mental journey, too. His body’s been through it, and now, he’s paying that price, like he said in the ring the other day. We all pay the price at one point or another.” [H/T: COMPLEX]

This injury is a tough hit for Orton and fans who were excited to watch him go up against his old buddy on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The veteran knows how hard wrestling can be on both the body and the mind. His words show not only concern but also a lot of respect for The Prizefighter's toughness.

With Owens sidelined, WWE is left to determine a new direction for Randy Orton’s WrestleMania path. It could be Sheamus, Nick Aldis, or Solo Sikoa. Either way, the legendary wrestler deserves a marquee showdown at the event.

