WWE to cancel a dream Roman Reigns match at Royal Rumble 2024? Analyzing the reason why it may not happen

Roman Reigns is currently on another hiatus from WWE after retaining his Undisputed Universal Championship by defeating LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. As of right now, the next most likely location for a title defense from The Tribal Chief could be the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event next year, given his likely absence from the upcoming Survivor Series show.

While many initially speculated that AJ Styles might be Reigns' next challenger, recent reports seem to be conflicting as they suggest a potential rematch between LA Knight and Roman Reigns instead. The speculation of their rematch gained traction after the latest edition of SmackDown, where The Megastar expressed that he isn't finished with The Bloodline despite losing to Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Additionally, recent reports hinted at WWE's plans to showcase LA Knight as a prominent star, possibly paving the way for a rematch against the Undisputed Champion with Royal Rumble 2024 being the ideal location.

If this scenario materializes, the likelihood of a match between Roman Reigns and AJ Styles at the next Royal Rumble seems diminished. It's worth noting that recent reports indicate WWE has delayed the return of the Phenomenal One, as he was initially rumored to make his comeback on last week's SmackDown.

The developments in the coming months will be intriguing, as the question of who emerges as the next challenger for the Tribal Chief and his Undisputed Universal title remains open.

How many matches did Roman Reigns wrestle this year in WWE?

Roman Reigns currently enjoys the status of being a part-timer in the company, wrestling in fewer matches and making fewer appearances despite holding the most noteworthy title in the promotion. The undeniable popularity of The Tribal Chief is evident, but recent statistics reveal a substantial decline in the number of matches wrestled by Reigns compared to the previous year.

In 2022, Reigns actively participated in 52 matches, maintaining an impressive average of one match per week. However, this year has witnessed a surprising shift, with the Undisputed Champion engaging in only 11 matches, averaging almost one match per month. This notable decrease seemingly highlights a deliberate shift in Reigns' approach to his in-ring commitments.

At present, The Tribal Chief is in the midst of a historic championship title reign. Reigns has already triumphed over formidable opponents like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and Cody Rhodes during his current reign.

Overall, the trajectory of Reigns' title reign remains a captivating narrative to watch as to how it will unfold in the upcoming months.

