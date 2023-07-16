WWE once canceled plans of Roman Reigns teaming with WCW legend for an unfortunate reason

Over the past few months, Roman Reigns had been involved in several tag team matches. The presence of The Tribal Chief often leads to those matches being featured in the main event of shows. However, once WWE had plans for Reigns to team up with the WCW legend, which was ultimately canceled.

The WCW legend is non-other than Sting, who is currently with All Elite Wrestling. For those unaware, the 64 years legend had also made occasional appearances in WWE in the past. His last match with the company was against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015.

According to reports, the original plans for SummerSlam 2015 involved Reigns teaming up with Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) and Sting to face The Wyatt Family. At that time, The Wyatt Family consisted of Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Luke Harper (Brodie Lee). However, these plans had to be scrapped when Rowan suffered an injury before the show.

Roman Reigns featured in a tag team match at SummerSlam 2015.

As a result, the company decided to pull Sting from that match and informed him of the same. Instead, at SummerSlam 2015, Reigns and Ambrose defeated Wyatt and Harper in a tag team match. Subsequently, a rematch took place on the next RAW, where Braun Strowman made his WWE debut.

However, if the original six-man tag team match had taken place, it was possible that Strowman would debut at SummerSlam 2015.

Roman Reigns plans for this year's SummerSlam

The Undisputed Champion is reportedly set to face Jey Uso at the upcoming SummerSlam event. Jey had issued a challenge to Reigns a few weeks prior. However, in the recent edition of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman confronted Jey, resulting in a beatdown of both of them.

Instead, WWE announced that Roman Reigns would return to next week's SmackDown and be involved in a segment called "The Rules of Engagement for SummerSlam." It seemed highly likely that the company would officially announce their clash for SummerSlam during this segment. The name of the segment suggested that the rules of their SummerSlam match would be discussed.

For those unaware, Jimmy Uso is currently sidelined from the storyline due to an injury caused by Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. It appeared that Jey is currently the lone rebel against The Tribal Chief. It would be interesting to see how things would unfold when the rules of engagement going to be discussed in the next edition of the blue brand.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here