  • WWE CCO Triple H to cancel blockbuster Crown Jewel match due to Jey Uso’s actions? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Oct 08, 2025 05:18 GMT
Jey Uso (left), Triple H (right) [Image credits: WWE.com]
WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, could be forced to cancel a major Crown Jewel 2025 match. For those who may not know, the Perth, Australia show is scheduled to take place on October 11, 2025, at the RAC Arena. Already, the company has announced massive matches for the premium live event, and Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed is one of them.

The Stamford-based promotion announced on RAW that Reigns and Reed will lock horns in an Australian Street Fight match. However, due to the actions of Jey Uso, Triple H could be forced to cancel this bout.

This might unfold if the YEET Master attacks the Tsunami backstage before the match. The attack from Jey incapacitated the Vision member, leading to his failure to compete in this bout. It eventually leads to Triple H having no choice but to cancel the match.

Jey himself could launch the attack on the back of Roman Reigns, as the YEET Master surely would be frustrated with his loss on RAW. So, to prove himself to the OTC, the former World Champion might take this path and destroy Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

A move like this from Jey Uso could be a great way to solidify his heel turn in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Currently, the YEET Master is playing a tweener role on Monday Night RAW. He is following the commands of the OTC, and on the other hand, he is still with Jimmy Uso, who is a babyface star.

Although the scenario is speculative in nature, if it unfolds at Crown Jewel 2025, the situation involving Jey Uso will become more interesting to watch.

Triple H seemingly confirmed Jey Uso's future plans on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso suffered a pinfall loss to LA Knight in a tag match. Before this, the Megastar and CM Punk were engaged in a heated promo with the YEET Master, where they advised him to focus on the tag team division rather than being the next Roman Reigns.

The pinfall loss in the main event of the red brand seemingly confirms that Triple H might be putting a stop to Jey Uso's singles run. If Triple H had plans to book him in a World Championship feud, Jimmy might have suffered the pinfall from the former US Champion.

WWE is now heading towards Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, and it's likely that Jey will join the OG Bloodline against Team Vision.

