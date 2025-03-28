WWE CCO Triple H to cancel blockbuster WrestleMania 41 match due to John Cena’s actions? Possible last-minute decision analyzed

Under the Triple H Era, this year, WrestleMania will witness John Cena & Cody Rhodes clashing for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match between these two stars is already much hyped among the fans. During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes appeared and got entangled in a segment with Randy Orton.

The segment between these two stars was loved by the fans but further ignited some major speculations ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals. One of the assumptions is that Triple H might cancel the Orton vs. Kevin Owens Mania match soon due to the actions of the Franchise Player.

The Apex Predator affirms that he will be coming for the American Nightmare post-WrestleMania to get himself a 15th World title reign. However, Orton mocked Cena for his dirty attack on Rhodes by stating that he would call his shot by looking Cody in the eye and telling him he was coming. Also, this isn't the first time Orton has called out the Franchise Player.

On SmackDown after Elimination Chamber 2025, Randy also mocked the 16x World Champion for joining hands with The Rock. All these developments have led to the chances of Cena soon attacking Randy Orton ahead of WrestleMania 41 to teach him a lesson. Due to this potential attack, the Viper could be ruled out of the Show of Shows, eventually leading to Triple H canceling the Randy vs KO WrestleMania match.

The rationale for why the Game might pull out this angle could be to set up a final showdown between Cena and Orton after WrestleMania 41. The rivalry between these two veterans is considered one of the most iconic in the history of Stamford-based promotion. So, with John Cena having his final run in WWE this year, the company will not miss the chance to have one more match between them.

The above angle allows Triple H to book Orton vs Cena post-Mania when the Legend Killer will return and seek vengeance for the actions of the Cenation Leader. Further, this feud might incorporate the Undisputed WWE title feud if the 47-year-old star dethrones Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Triple H might book John Cena vs. Randy Orton sooner than expected

Following SmackDown, many fans on the internet are of the belief that Triple H might book Cena vs. Orton at Backlash 2025. For those unaware, the Backlash Premium Live Event will be the first PLE for WWE post-Mania. So, if the Cenation Leader manages to become the Undisputed Champion, then it's highly likely that Orton might emerge as the first challenger for the Franchise Player.

Overall, Orton and Cena are two veterans in the sports entertainment juggernaut, and having one more rivalry between them, especially when John Cena is a heel, will indeed be legendary.

