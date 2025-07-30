WWE CCO Triple H to execute a double turn and introduce a new leader for MFT at SummerSlam? Looking at the possibility

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to feature several title matches. However, one of the highly anticipated ones is the United States Championship showdown between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Both real-life Bloodline members were together before Fatu turned on Sikoa at Money in the Bank.

While Solo Sikoa has formed an entirely new faction following Fatu’s betrayal, the aura that the latter remains unmatched heading into the premium live event. Sikoa is undoubtedly working incredibly as a heel, but a potential face turn could change the landscape of the story.

Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu is a Steel Cage match, ensuring that no member of the MFT can enter and interfere, unlike what happened at Night of Champions. While the excitement among fans for the showdown is off the charts, the focal point of the match would be the involvement of MFT. Triple H could use this as an opportunity to change the landscape of WWE with a massive double turn.

The CCO of WWE could feature Jacob Fatu turning heel by using some unfair tactics to secure a victory. Right then, MFT could come out to take down Fatu, only to surprisingly hug him and unleash an assault on Solo Sikoa. This would eventually turn Sikoa into a massive babyface, making for a brilliant change in storylines that would make things more interesting.

A potential move like this would be the best way to further enhance the story of the Bloodline members, with Jacob Fatu announcing himself as the new leader of MFT.

WWE veteran has an issue with the Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa storyline on SmackDown

Former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out a massive issue he has with the storyline between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa recently during an edition of BroDown.

The veteran stated that he had a problem with all members of the storyline with similar names and attire, which often gets him confused.

"Their names are so similar, I don't remember what they are. And on top of that, man, you had what, six guys? You had six guys involved in this. Every single one of them dressed in black. So, it's not bad enough they look similar, their names are similar, now, they're all going to dress similar. I mean, do we not want them to have a personality? They're all dressed in black," Russo said. [From 30:25 onwards]

Fatu vs. Sikoa has been a brilliant feud in its own, and it would be interesting to see what happens when both men collide at SummerSlam.

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More