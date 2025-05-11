WWE CCO Triple H to suspend Gunther after what went down at Backlash Premium Live Event? Exploring the possibility

Under Triple H's creative leadership, WWE Backlash 2025 witnessed Gunther defeating Pat McAfee in a hard-fought battle. The Ring General dominated the entire match, but the RAW commentator surprised the former world champion with his grit.

Ad

The match ended with the Imperium leader standing tall and even showing respect to McAfee for his efforts. During the contest, Gunther attempted to destroy Michael Cole. He dragged the legendary commentator into the ring and tried to take him out with a powerbomb before McAfee made the save.

The actions of the 37-year-old star may have consequences. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H may suspend Gunther for laying hands on Cole. This isn't the first time The Ring General has attempted to attack the veteran commentator.

Ad

Trending

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Cole was the first person whom Gunther targeted. McAfee tried to stop him but fell victim to a vicious sleeper hold. Due to the assault, the Austrian was suspended from the company before he made his return on the RAW before Backlash 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since Gunther once again tried to attack Michael Cole at the premium live event, Triple H may hand him another suspension. As of writing, no actions have been taken by the Stamford-based promotion against The Ring General, and this is mere speculation. It remains to be seen what will happen on the red brand after Backlash.

Besides Gunther, Triple H may suspend another legendary star following WWE Backlash

Apart from The Ring General, The King of the Kings may also suspend Randy Orton after Backlash. The Legend Killer faced John Cena in an Undisputed WWE Title match but failed to dethrone The Franchise Player.

Ad

The match featured several false finishes and close calls. The referee also got knocked out many times during the match. When Nick Aldis and other officials entered the ring to check on an official, Randy Orton didn't seem happy.

Expand Tweet

Orton decided to deliver RKOs to Aldis and several other producers in the ring. The actions of The Legend Killer may have consequences, as Triple H may punish him. The scenario is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More