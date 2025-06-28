WWE CCO Triple H to suspend John Cena after his controversial action at Night of Champions? Potential explored

Despite all the chaos, John Cena is still the Undisputed WWE Champion after Night of Champions 2025. The Franchise Player defeated CM Punk, thanks to an unwilling assist from Seth Rollins.
The match saw multiple WWE stars crashing the Punk vs. Cena showdown. This includes Rollins' entire heel association along with Penta and Sami Zayn. Though the Last Real Champion retained the title, he might soon get suspended by WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H.
The reason behind the suspension could be the actions of Cena when he attacked WWE official Charles Robinson. During the match, the Visionary made his presence felt along with Paul Heyman & others. As the referee was already knocked out, Seth gave a signal, and Robinson made his way to the ring.
The situation was all in favor of the Architect before Cena attacked the official and stopped the veteran referee in his tracks. Attacking Charles Robinson could backfire on the Cenation Leader, as Triple H could punish him for this act.
The Game might suspend the 17x World Champion, which could lead to Cena's brief absence from television. However, the Undisputed Champion would certainly return before SummerSlam to build his feud against Cody Rhodes.
If not suspension, then the King of the Kings could punish the Last Real Champion by imposing a heavy fine on him. Overall, it will be interesting to see what is next for Cena following his controversial victory at Night of Champions.
Triple H confirms a major WWE future for John Cena & CM Punk
At the Night of Champions post-show press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Triple H confirmed that Cena and Punk had faced each other for the final time. The Chief Content Officer talked about how meaningful it was for the two superstars to square off "one last time," confirming that their historic rivalry is now over and making the match at Night of Champions even more significant for both stars.
Triple H also marked the two veterans as the generational stars who put on one more show in front of the Saudi Arabian crowd. This confirms that the company has no plans to book a rematch between the Best in the World and the Franchise Player.
Cena and Punk hold a lot of history together, and WWE Night of Champions added a fresh chapter to their iconic rivalry. However, Cena's victory has seemingly closed this entire saga, and fans are unlikely to see them face off again in the squared circle.
