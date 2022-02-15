WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is at the top of the mountain right now

Bobby Lashley strolled out on this week's edition of WWE RAW with the look and confidence that every great champion should have. That drive, and that concrete-strong confidence, lets you know that he's a man who has achieved incredible heights.

It didn't start that way for Lashley when he returned to WWE in 2018. As a matter of fact, you might say that for a guy who lives near the Rockies, he was standing at the bottom of the mountain.

But Lashley had been through all the peaks and valleys with World Wrestling Entertainment. He had headlined WrestleMania, representing a certain future United States President in a bout with Umaga. But he had also dealt with the politics of the time, as he was always denied any real chance to grab the proverbial brass ring, the WWE Championship.

Instead, he departed the company, pursued a mixed martial arts career, and mainly wrestled for IMPACT Wrestling for the next few years. He earned several accolades during his time away, and his ring work improved quite a bit.

Bobby Lashley spent the first few years of his WWE return not taken as seriously as he should have been

Quite a bit of Lashley's return was tarnished by the paths he was put on. Between running an obstacle course against Sami Zayn or being involved in a ridiculous storyline involving his "sisters," he was stuck in one spot. Even with Lio Rush to do his talking didn't elevate him at all. In fact, in many ways, it had him sliding backward on that slippery slope.

Then there was the ridiculous romantic storyline with Lana that only did more to keep Lashley away from where he should have been along: The WWE title scene.

But the powerhouse from Colorado did what any mountain man would. He kept climbing, and he didn't stop until he reached the top.

Bobby Lashley finally reached the apex last spring when he got his hands on the gold. It was far too long of a journey to get there, and he should have achieved the goal much sooner.

Today, he doesn't look anything like the guy who was forced to do comedy and romance before he finally got to the adventure. He seems like the rightful world champion and a man who will remain at or near that marker for a long time. Even if he loses the belt at Elimination Chamber, you just have a feeling he will always be somewhere close to the top of the mountain for years to come.

Bobby Lashley can now stand at new heights and look down on the world as a two-time WWE Champion. There's nothing that can avalanche his achievements or bury his bravado. Not anymore. He's reached his peak, and it looks like he plans to stay there.

What do you think about Bobby Lashley's time as WWE Champion? Has he done an excellent job in that role? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

