WWE Champion Drew McIntyre trolls King Corbin with hilarious throwback post

Drew McIntyre has stirred the pot with King Corbin

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has upped the ante in his fledgling rivalry with King Corbin with a hilarious social media post.

McIntyre meets Corbin as part of the WWE cross-brand invitational this coming Monday night on RAW.

Ahead of the clash, McIntyre has stirred the proverbial pot by digging into his own personal archive to dig up a classic photo of himself.

Drew McIntyre goads King Corbin with a cringe-worthy image on social media

In an amusing social media post, the Scot states that, even in the picture, he still looks cooler than Corbin - despite resembling a "Justin Beiber knock-off."

Even this version of me is cooler than Corbin. If I can go from looking like a knock-off Justin Beiber to the main event of WrestleMania, you can do anything! #WWERAW



pic.twitter.com/3IlvvAaK70 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 18, 2020

The GIF posted by McIntyre shows him flicking his short hair over his face, a fantastic flashback to previous years in his career during which he looks drastically different to the image of the WWE Champion as we know him now.

Corbin will, no doubt, fire back at Drew McIntyre at some point before their match on Monday night, with a little social media back-and-forth only adding further fuel to the fire.

Also, this Monday on RAW, The Street Profits continue their rivalry with The Viking Raiders as they meet them in an ax-throwing contest!