WWE Championship and Triple Threat Tag Team match set for Survivor Series

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 05 Nov 2019, 09:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Beast Incarnate looks to finally get his hands on the Ultimate Underdog

Survivor Series war rages on

On last week's SmackDown, several members of the roster were taken out by NXT Superstars. Following Adam Cole's defeat of Daniel Bryan, the NXT roster rolled into the ring alongside Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

The Game said that it was time for war, and when you go to war, you look for your family. For him, NXT is his family. Tonight on RAW, the Black & Gold brand continued to haunt the air, as the Undisputed Era, Dominik Dijakovic, Damien Priest, and Shayna Baszler made their presence known.

The three brands will continue to wage war as we move closer to the next major PPV, Survivor Series.

More matches revealed for Survivor Series

Another NXT/SD/RAW Triple Threat match was announced tonight. The three championship teams will do battle at Survivor Series when Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, and NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) face off for brand supremacy.

However, one match that's completely avoided the brand war involves the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast has been on a warpath tonight, looking to get revenge on Rey Mysterio. However, Mysterio temporarily crippled Lesnar with a lead pipe to the knee, finishing off the assault with a title belt to the head.

Later on in the night, Mysterio demanded a title shot at Survivor Series. Mysterio challenged Lesnar's manhood, which along with the fact that he's embarrassed the champion twice in less than a week, forced Lesnar's hand.

With Lesnar accepting, Rey Mysterio will challenge him for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series.

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!