WWE News: WWE making changes to Elimination Chamber structure

Reports say that changes are coming to the Elimination Chamber structure.

Major changes coming to the Elimination Chamber structure?

What’s the story?

Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Oberver Live that WWE are making changes to the Elimination Chamber structure ahead of of Sunday’s PPV where John Cena will defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, The Miz, Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt inside the Elimination Chamber itself.

In case you didn’t know

The Elimination Chamber match was created by Triple H and was introduced by then Raw GM Eric Bischoff in November 2002. The first Elimination Chamber was held at the 2002 edition of Survivor Series. Since then, there have been 19 Elimination Chamber matches in the WWE with Triple H winning the most Elimination Chamber matches.

Sunday’s match will be the 20th Elimination Chamber match held in the WWE with John Cena and The Miz being the only participants who have previous Elimination Chamber experience.

The heart of the matter

Even though Bryan Alvarez revealed that changes were coming to the Elimination Chamber structure, details on the matter are still unclear. Obviously, no photos of the updated Elimination structre exist as of now since WWE haven’t started piecing out the cage this soon. Reports also say there will only be slight changes to the structure.

What’s next?

Photos of the updated Elimination Chamber structure can still surface ahead for Sunday’s PPV and if they do, we’ll definitely bring them to you guys. Till then, we can only wait and speculate about the speculated changes.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s hard to tell at this point whether the changes to the Chamber are good or bad. The Elimination Chamber is an iconic structure so it will be interesting to see if the changes accentuate the deadly structure.

