WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Results: Winners & Losers from the show

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 is in the history books, and the event has more than delivered the goods. A couple of cool surprises, the outcome of a few of these championship matches was also surprising.

The event received a positive reaction from those in attendance and fans who watched the event live on Peacock. Over 62,296 fans packed the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

With that being said, we look at the winners and losers of this event. We will dive deeper and examine 3 winners and 2 losers from WWE Clash at the Castle.

So, without any further ado, let’s get started!

#5. Damage Control (Winner)

Damage Control (Bayley, Iyo Sky, & Dakota Kai)

The trio, known as 'Damage Control', consisting of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai won over WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.

This victory was needed by Damage Control to gain momentum after Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai lost in the finals of the Women’s Tag Team Tournament to Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

The beauty of the match was that all 6 women showcased their skills and abilities and were given enough time to tell a story inside the squared circle. This victory gives Bayley the added advantage if she were to weasel her way into a future WWE RAW Women’s Title match with Belair, perhaps at the next Premiere Live Event: Extreme Rules.

#4. The Judgment Day (Loser)

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Rhea Ripley)

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) really needed to pick up this victory, but it was just not on the cards for them tonight. Despite having a fantastic bout with Edge and Rey Mysterio, the veterans were too much for Balor and Priest. Rhea Ripley did attempt to get involved but was taken out by Rey Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio interfered and helped his father and Edge pick up the win. Despite the loss, The Judgment Day may still be able to salvage what has happened due to the post-match actions that would happen next. Which will lead us to #3 in our listicle.

#3. Dominik Mysterio (Winner)

Dominik Mysterio did what many in the WWE Universe felt was coming and turned heel. Edge and Rey Mysterio picked up the win over The Judgment Day, and the team celebrated together in the ring. The celebrations were cut short when Dominik took Edge out with a low blow, then delivered a thunderous lariat to his father. Dominik looked on at his father in complete disgust.

The Judgment Day busted out laughing, seemingly in approval of Dominik’s actions. Dominik was beaten up and taken out by The Judgment Day, particularly Rhea Ripley, over the past few weeks.

He didn’t seem too happy about his father choosing Edge to be his tag partner over him, so that decision seemed to be the turning point for Dominik to do what he had to do at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#2. Austin Theory (Loser)

Austin Theory

Austin Theory was on a role at WWE Clash at the Castle. Theory lost a 6-man tag match during the Kickoff Show, as Theory along with Chad Gable and Otis, lost to The Street Profits and Madcap Moss.

Later, during the main event featuring Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, Austin Theory would run down to ringside and make an attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

However, Tyson Fury had other plans. Fury was in attendance for the event as he got involved and knocked Theory out cold before he could cash in on his contract. The way Theory sold the knockout punch was priceless. Theory has the potential to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion someday.

#1. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (Winner)

The Tribal Chief put on a heck of a match with Drew McIntyre, as McIntyre gave Roman Reigns everything he had and then some. Despite outside interference by Karrion Kross, Austin Theory and Tyson Fury (mentioned above), the match was intense. Both Reigns and McIntyre have great chemistry and fans will be looking forward to a rematch between these two down the road.

Roman’s younger cousin (The Usos' younger brother) and NXT Superstar, Solo Sikoa, made his debut and assisted Reigns, distracting McIntyre long enough for Reigns to hit him with a Spear and get the pinfall victory.

Sikoa is possibly the newest member to The Bloodline. Despite Sikoa being an obvious choice due to his relationship with The Usos and Roman Reigns, you must question whether adding another member to The Bloodline is a smart decision or not.

Be that as it may, Reigns is still the Undisputed Universal Champion, and it looks like there will be no stopping The Tribal Chief anytime soon.

