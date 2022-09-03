WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 - 3 ways Bray Wyatt could return to confront Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt could certainly return at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. This was reported by the extremely reliable Dr. Chris Featherstone on the Pancakes & Powerslams podcast, and hey, where there's smoke, there's fire.

We know the 'what.' We know the 'when.' What we don't know is the 'how' and heck, it's fun to speculate and let the mind wander to different places. In the immortal words of Barbie Girl — 'imagination, life is your creation,' and in the case of the Eater of Worlds, no possibility is impossible.

Triple H may be more receptive to certain unconventional ideas than his predecessor. And so, pardon the creative liberties we've taken to make this article as exciting as his rumored return.

Here are three ways Bray Wyatt could return to action at WWE Clash at the Castle, airing in just a few hours.

Come on Wyatt, let's go party.

#3 Straight from the depths of hell in his Fiend persona

Ever heard of the principle of booking yourself into a corner? WWE cannot take the title off Reigns' waist because he's the most massive draw in pro wrestling today. Also, they cannot have Drew McIntyre lose the biggest match of his career in the United Kingdom.

So in the final moments of the WWE Clash at the Castle main event match, when it's still anyone's game, The Fiend could step out from under the ring and destroy both our stars.

We have seen this a million times before, and each time, the goosebumps fans feel indicate that it'll never get old. This feud could drag into the following months, with Triple H booking the plotline.

#2 Alexa Bliss leaves her WWE Clash at the Castle match for reasons unknown until it becomes amply obvious

Alexa Bliss has done enough throughout the course of her career to earn a Hall of Fame induction. And yet, today, she is just another name on the card, thrust into another feud. What if she goes into a trance in the middle of her WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 match and just leaves?

This could allow the heel team to overpower and overwhelm the faces. Bliss and now Bray Wyatt could appear in the main event match to distract Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

#1 Bray Wyatt prevents Theory from cashing in his contract

Or maybe the company just wants a clean finish at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. Drew McIntyre could be on the verge of winning the prize when we hear the sweet strains of 'A-Town Down' or Karrion Kross' distinctive song. But when they're about to step down the ramp, the lights could go out with Bray Wyatt in the way.

In this manner, a secondary feud could commence with Wyatt not going after material possessions like championships. When you can claim souls, what is the appeal of gold?

But a staredown between Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns would still happen because this is what the article's title indicates, and the editorial team would have had a meltdown otherwise. Also, staredowns are cool!

How would you guys like it to play out?

Recommended video: Stone Cold Steve Austin praises Drew McIntyre

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry