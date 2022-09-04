WWE Clash at the Castle: 4 Botches you missed 

WWE presented their first stadium show in the United Kingdom in more than three decades last night, and while the event definitely delivered, some moments were more memorable than others.

The United Kingdom crowd was as hot as ever despite Drew McIntyre coming up short in the main event and Sheamus falling to Gunther in his quest to capture the latter's Intercontinental Championship.

Overall, WWE's return to the United Kingdom went off without a hitch but still contained several botchy moments.

#4. Alexa Bliss appears to forget her spot at WWE Clash at the Castle

Iyo Sky teamed up with Dakota Kai and Bayley at Clash at the Castle, and the three were victorious in their first major outing as a trio. The match was one of the longest of the night, running for nearly 20 minutes. The lengthy duration of the bout seemingly caused a few issues, especially when it appeared that Alexa Bliss had forgotten her spot while in the ring with Sky.

Bliss kicked Sky, and the star grabbed her leg before motioning several times to her that she needed to slap her. Bliss then finally followed through with the move so that her opponent could drop her leg. Hence, it's unclear why the Japanese WWE star needed to prompt her during their spot.

#3. Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins collided in what was expected to be a deeply personal match after Rollins brought Riddle's family into the feud. The contest was as expected, but there was one botchy moment when Rollins went for a high-risk move from the top rope.

As Rollins was about to hook Riddle, he slipped from the rope, which sent his opponent backward and forced Riddle to reposition himself before they could continue. This is because the former MMA star wrestles barefoot, and the ropes appeared to be slightly slippy by that time in the show.

#2. Dominik loses a shoe and a parent at WWE Clash at the Castle

Dominik turned heel on his father and Edge at Clash at the Castle after Rey Mysterio, and the former world champion were able to pick up the victory over The Judgment Day. Dominik picked his moment right after the pinfall, where he kicked Edge in the midsection before turning his attention to the legendary luchador.

Dominik appeared to have made the wrong wardrobe choice for the biggest moment of his career since his own shoes betrayed him when he kicked Edge, and one of them fell off. Rather than rolling with it, Dominik took off the other shoe before continuing his attack on his father and leaving the arena in his socks.

#1. Gunther messed up the powerbomb at Clash at the Castle

Gunther and Sheamus received "This is Awesome" chants throughout their match since both men left it all in the ring and presented one of the most hard-hitting matches of the year. It was a real "slobber knocker," but even the two brawlers fell foul to the fact that the arena was boiling, and they had both become quite sweaty.

When Gunther picked Sheamus up to deliver his signature powerbomb, the Irish star slid off his grip and was then dropped by The Ring General. The two men recovered well from it, but it had to be one of the least impactful powerbombs in Gunther's WWE career.

