5 things that must happen at WWE Clash at the Castle

As Clash at the Castle inches closer, we have six highly anticipated matchups that have been officially booked and signed for the event. This will be WWE’s first major UK event in well over 20 years since SummerSlam 1992, so expectations are at an all-time high.

So based on what we know leading into this Saturday’s big event and the outcome of Monday Night RAW (8/29/22), we will take a look at five things that must happen at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5. Seth Rollins needs to win

The intense showdown between Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle’s feud has reached a boiling point where something is bound to happen at Clash at the Castle. The feud has gotten beyond personal and with the actions on Monday Night RAW, it’s clear their rivalry may not be settled in this matchup.

However, Seth Rollins needs this victory over Matt Riddle. He has been on a premier event losing streak since WrestleMania 38 against Cody Rhodes. Thankfully, he is a seasoned veteran and skilled enough to carry himself beyond those losses, but he needs to get back on the winning streak.

I’m boldly predicting that we will see Seth Rollins go over Matt Riddle at Clash at the Castle, but their final match will be held at October’s Extreme Rules.

#4. Dominik Mysterio needs to crossover to the dark side

Could we see Dominik Mysterio reveal a different side of himself?

Clearly, The Judgment Day has a mental-game advantage in its rivalry with Edge and The Mysterios. Despite the latter getting the upper hand on the trio on Monday Night Raw, there is an underlying theme with Rhea Ripley beating the heck out of Dominik Mysterio week after week, and this led to an interesting scenario on Raw.

Dominik had the opportunity to take his shot at Rhea with the Kendo Stick, but froze. Maybe it’s out of fear. Maybe he’s being a gentleman. Or, deep down, have the beatings pushed Dominik to consider jumping to the darkside and aligning with The Judgment Day?

This may sound a little far-fetched, but it's not out of the realm of possibilities. Another good reason for this to happen would be that Rey Mysterio chose Edge over his own son to team up with at the event, as Dominik will be in their corner watching on with Ripley on the other side.

#3. Gunther and Sheamus need to live up to expectation at Clash at the Castle

Clash at the Castle poster featuring Sheamus & Gunther

The WWE Intercontinental Championship match between Sheamus and Gunther has been built up to be one of the more anticipated matches on the card. Both men have a brutal, hard-hitting, smash-mouth, strong style that's fun to watch. So, can you imagine these two men going head-to-head?

While we honestly can't give a clear-cut decision on who will win this match, it could be the match of the night, and one that ranks right up there behind Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. The British Bulldog from SummerSlam 1992 as one of the best WWE Intercontinental Championship matches to be defended in the UK.

#2. Ronda Rousey needs to get involved & set up a Triple Threat match

It’s highly possible that “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey gets involved in the match between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler, no matter what. Rousey needs to take out every WWE official and security guard, beat up Liv Morgan, and have a showdown with Shayna Baszler to set up for a future Triple Threat match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules.

The most logical way to go about this would be to showcase Liv Morgan as either the ultimate underdog or the ultimate fluke, with Rousey or Baszler becoming the next SmackDown Women’s Champ.

#1. Drew McIntyre must defeat Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman must return!

While Roman Reigns will celebrate his two-year reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on this SmackDown, one wonders if this is a little foreshadowing of what could happen at Clash at the Castle. Add to that Sami Zayn who just “officially” joined The Bloodline and is obviously rough around the edges. Some may say he’s diluted the group that was doing just fine without him playing as Reigns’ lackey.

One key ingredient to the puzzle missing since SummerSlam has been Paul Heyman. We last saw Heyman getting F-5’ed through the announce table by Brock Lesnar. Since then, The Bloodline has kind of lost a step despite its continued dominance.

Drew McIntyre has a golden opportunity here to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and he must pull the trigger at Clash at the Castle. This may be McIntyre’s last big chance at becoming a three-time world champion. What a moment and celebration this would be if he was to do the unthinkable and defeat Reigns in front a 50,000+ fans in the UK!

If McIntyre fails, you have to question who exactly is left to step up and challenge Reigns for the title?

