WWE Clash at the Castle is just around the corner, and the company has planned amazing bouts for the event. In the main event, the UK's own Drew McIntyre will battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed World Championship.

If you're wondering if The Scottish Warrior will bring back his old entrance theme song for the event, we have got you covered in this article.

WWE Clash at the Castle: Will Drew McIntyre finally bring his old theme song back?

It hasn't been confirmed, but the possibility exists for sure. The former WWE Champion recently posted a video of him training for his much-awaited match, and fans can hear his old theme song, "Broken Dreams", playing in the background.

Fans might also remember that he previously teased bringing back his old theme song.

On an episode of the Battleground podcast, he stated that he was willing to bring the song back.

"One of these days, that music is going to come back. I hear this question all the time, I see it every day on social media. One of these days I'm going to get it approved, have it for a show. I'm positive we still have the rights to it."

While speaking on WWE Español's "El Brunch de WWE", he talked about the possibility of using "Broken Dreams" once again.

"I talk about the possibility of having it for a big match, so fingers crossed," he teased, "[I am] always working to make things happen. I can promise people that."

So will Drew McIntyre finally bring back his theme song? Only time will tell. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section.

WWE Clash at the Castle looks amazing

NBC Sports @NBCSports



Tune in Saturday at 1PM ET on For the first time in 30 years, @WWE is hosting a stadium show in the UK!Tune in Saturday at 1PM ET on @peacockTV for Clash at the Castle. #WWECastle For the first time in 30 years, @WWE is hosting a stadium show in the UK!Tune in Saturday at 1PM ET on @peacockTV for Clash at the Castle. #WWECastle https://t.co/dpLxMddOkl

Apart from the main event, fans will get to see several more interesting matches on the card.

Seth Rollins will battle his fierce rival Riddle to conclude their incredibly personal rivalry while Edge and Rey Mysterio will team up to battle The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle.

The Ring General Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against the hard-hitting Sheamus in a much-awaited dream match.

The SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan will defend her title against Shayna Baszler, while RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will team up with Asuka, and Alexa Bliss to face Bayley, Iyo Sky, & Dakota Kai in a six-woman tag team match.

Interested in learning more about WWE Clash at the Castle? Here are five amazing facts you need to know before the event.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like Drew McIntytre to bring his old theme back? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell