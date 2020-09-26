WWE Clash of Champions 2020 - 5 things that should not happen at any cost 

While this weekend's WWE Clash of Champions 2020 card is very predictable indeed, at least from a results standpoint, there is no reason at all why it cannot be a good show. Honestly speaking, the men and women of WWE have proved time and again, that even if the storytelling aspect of the show often lets them down, they are committed to telling their own stories between the ropes and such can be the case at WWE Clash of Champions 2020, this weekend.

However, Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and the rest of the WWE think-tank need to be aware of the fact that if the following mistakes are made at WWE Clash of Champions 2020, it could have a negative and adverse impact on the overall product. And yes, so these mistakes should be avoided at the show, at any cost.

If you feel otherwise, feel free to weigh in, in the comments section below, with your thoughts and opinions.

#5 Not having Alexa Bliss involved at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 in any capacity

Whenever there's a sense of mystery around a storyline, be it on a TV show such as LOST or Westworld or the similarly scripted world of WWE, it draws a viewer in, to the point where he/she wants to know what's next for his/her favorite character.

No, nobody knows what's happening with Alexa Bliss right now, but what we do know is that, much like everyone who has come into contact with The Fiend, she too has changed and those two words - 'The Fiend', bring about a transformation in her.

To not have her involved in some capacity at WWE Clash of Champions 2020, maybe by having her turn on Nikki Cross and cost her the Championship would be a very major missed opportunity.