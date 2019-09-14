WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 4 Things that could happen at the PPV

Will The Fiend make an appearance?

The stage is set for WWE Clash of Champions 2019 which is slated to take place on Sunday that will see all the Championships being put on the line and a whole lot of high-profile duels set to add a lot of excitement to the upcoming pay-per-view.

Undoubtedly, the card for the Clash of Champions is looking impressive. Both RAW and SmackDown Live shows have improved marginally in recent months, with more captivating storylines and stupendous matches and hence, the company is certainly giving importance to every single pay-per-view.

The show will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. While the King of the Ring final will not take place at Clash of Champions, with RAW set to host the tournament decider next week, a number of title matches and non-title matches will undoubtedly add an extra dimension to this show.

Here are four things WWE could be planning at Clash of Champions on Sunday.

#4 Sasha Banks wins by disqualification, but Becky Lynch remains the champion

They could steal the show

There is no denying that the RAW Women's Championship match will be one of the most anticipated matches of Clash of Champions. Becky Lynch will wrestle her biggest challenger to date, Sasha Banks. The Boss has manhandled The Man in recent weeks and given the buildup to the clash, the duo could be expected to put up a top show.

Becky Lynch has been enjoying a dream run since winning the main event of WrestleMania 35. While Lynch lost the blue belt within a month, she is still a proud owner of the red belt. However, Sasha Banks' heel turn has rejuvenated her character, and she will be a real threat to dethrone the champion.

It is improbable that Sasha Banks will lose her first big match, following her long-awaited return. Lynch, on the other hand, is still one of the most backed Superstars of the company, and she can't afford to lose the title. Hence, the match could end in disqualification, and Lynch could still remain the RAW Women's Champion after Sunday.

