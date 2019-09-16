WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 5 booking mistakes WWE made at the event

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.92K // 16 Sep 2019, 19:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE made a number of mistakes last night at Clash of Champions

Clash of Champions took over the Spectrum Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina last night. Interestingly and perhaps quite shockingly, despite the fact that every WWE main roster Championship was on the line, only two of them changed hands.

The SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Championships now have new owners since Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and The Revival walked out with the gold. Bray Wyatt also planted seeds for his match for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell in less than two weeks, whilst Luke Harper was one of the biggest shocks of the night when he appeared to help Erick Rowan overcome the threat of Roman Reigns in their no-disqualification match.

Even though Clash of Champions is seen as one of the best pay-per-views of the year, the company still made several mistakes throughout the show and here are just a few of them.

#5 The ending to Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks

It has been quite obvious ever since Sasha Banks' return to the company that WWE is looking to have the women inside Hell in a Cell once again this year. Banks is no stranger to the structure having made history when she wrestled Charlotte inside the cell back in 2016 and WWE needed to plant seeds last night.

Becky Lynch accidentally knocked out the official with a chair last night before she and Banks began brawling all over the arena and then ended up back in the ring to find out that Banks had won the match since Lynch was disqualified. Now, this happened all the time back in The Attitude Era and WWE would just send out a second official and the match would continue.

WWE obviously needed Lynch to lose via disqualification so that there was a reason that Banks was being given a second match for the title. The use of weapons and the brawl was a hint that these women would need to be locked inside the cell to overcome their issues, it was just disappointing that the end was so underwhelming since the two women put on a fantastic show.

1 / 5 NEXT