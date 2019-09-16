WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 5 things WWE got right at the event

The Universal Champion had a lot on his plate during Clash of Champions

After a whirlwind ride which took us through no less than ten championship matches, we have a lot to talk about the Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

While both the men’s tag team championships changed hands at the event, none of the singles’ championships changed hands which led to the fans asking many questions at the end of the night.

However, WWE also managed to give us some great moments and some good results which helped the event finish in a much better way than it could have.

From crowning new tag team champions to building on the characters of many superstars, there were many things WWE got just right at the event.

Take a look at the 5 high points from this year’s Clash of Champions, and share your favorite moments from the show in the comments section!

#1. Allowed Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to win the tag titles

Roode and Ziggler were looking for a direction at this point

After the pre-show, the event kicked off with a huge tag team match for the RAW Tag Team Championship. Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman defended their titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode before their Universal title match against one another later in the program.

Nearing the end of the match, Strowman tried to stay true to his word and stayed by Rollins' side, but in an attempt to break up Roode’s Glorious DDT to Rollins, ended up knocking his partner down.

This allowed Roode the opening he needed to deliver his finishing maneuver and pick up the win for his team, as well as the gold.

This was the right thing to do at a time when neither Roode nor Ziggler had any clear direction in the company. It was also important to change the titles at the right time to build the heat for the match between Rollins and Strowman later in the night.

Even though makeshift tag teams aren’t the way to go for RAW at the moment, Roode and Ziggler are two individuals who have managed to display great in-ring chemistry and could prove to be the team who helps elevate the title’s value.

