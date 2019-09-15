Clash of Champions 2019 Preview: Huge Tag Team Break-Up, Surprise return after main event?

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman are set for a huge main event

We're about halfway through the month and we're set for yet another solid PPV - WWE Clash of Champions 2019. WWE has been on quite a good streak. If you discount WWE Super ShowDown this year (and we'll choose to, for obvious reasons), then WWE hasn't put on a single bad PPV since February!

That's right. They've been on a really good streak as a whole and post-WrestleMania, they have delivered in back-to-back PPVs. It helped that the expectations were low to begin with. Before every PPV, we keep saying it - the lower the expectations, the bigger WWE somehow manages to deliver.

This time around, the card is quite stacked, so we hope that this doesn't jinx it and lead to a bad PPV. But in our estimation, it won't happen because we'll be seeing fresh directions going forward after the PPV, particularly with SmackDown's FOX move.

(Note: Drew Gulak also defends the Cruiserweight title against Lince Dorado and the up and coming Humberto Carrillo)

#10. Becky Lynch (c) vs Sasha Banks - RAW Women's Championship

Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks

On a personal level, we must admit that this is the most exciting match of the night. Sasha Banks returned to Monday Night RAW after over four months away. To no-one's surprise, she targetted the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch (but Natalya first) and the two have a date set up for Clash of Champions.

While they have had throwaway matches on RAW in 2015 and 2016, this is their most important match against each other since NXT Takeover: Unstoppable. The Man is the champion now but she faces her toughest challenge since WrestleMania 35.

The real question is whether The Man will be able to stabilise The Boss. It's going to be a really interesting match-up and expect the two women to put on fireworks, potentially even stealing the show.

