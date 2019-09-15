WWE Clash of Champions 2019: The 5 biggest swerves WWE could be planning

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 Sep 2019

There are so many options for WWE tonight

Clash of Champions is the one night of the year where every main roster Championship is on the line including the Cruiserweight Championship from 205 Live, which probably will be defended in a Triple Threat match as part of the kickoff show since 205 Live matches are rarely made part of main shows at WWE pay-per-views.

WWE moves SmackDown Live over to FOX on October 4th, which means that this is the last pay-per-view event before the switch so several swerves are expected. This is because many of these matches have been booked knowing that outside interference could be a factor.

Hell in a Cell is right around the corner so whatever seeds are planted tonight, will blossom into a feud as part of the pay-per-view that is named after Satan's Structure, which could be why the company has left many of these feud's open-ended and hard to predict heading into tonight's event.

#5 Bray Wyatt sends a message to the Universal Champion

Will The Fiend leave his mark on Clash of Champions?

Bray Wyatt has already sent out messages on Social Media that put the Universal Champion on notice following tonight's show. It appears that Wyatt will be the man to challenge either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell next month, so The Fiend appearing and attacking the winner of the main event would make sense.

If Seth Rollins loses the match, he is no longer guaranteed an automatic rematch, which means that either man could be victorious here and could be walking into a match against one of the creepiest superstars in WWE history. Given that Wyatt has this new persona, it would be interesting to see if he attacks the Champion and then takes them with him or they then become part of The Firefly Fun House, something that was seemingly a concept when Vince McMahon's puppet first appeared.

Lol. Come teach me baby boy. I love you , I’ve never lost to Seth, and I don’t care if I die. Literally. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 28, 2019

