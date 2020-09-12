WWE Clash Of Champions 2020: Predicting every remaining title match at the PPV

WWE's next pay-per-view is Clash of Champions, where every Championship on RAW and SmackDown will be defended. There are nine titles in total, not counting the 24/7 Championship. The show is in a little over two weeks, but only a handful of matches have been announced so far.

Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, in what is likely to be the main event of Clash of Champions. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will face his cousin, Jey Uso, for the Universal Championship. Bayley also found out who her opponent will be, as Nikki Cross won a four-way match to earn a title shot at Clash of Champions.

There are still six titles that are yet to be featured on the card. While the direction for most of them seems pretty clear, the matches have not been announced as of the end of SmackDown. WWE will look to continue their hot streak of successful pay-per-views at the ThunderDome with an exciting Clash of Champions line-up.

Here are the likely options for every remaining title match at Clash of Champions 2020.

#5 Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews (United States Championship) at Clash of Champions 2020

After the post-match events from Payback, it is hard to see anybody other than Apollo Crews get the next shot at Bobby Lashley's United States Championship. Crews lost the US title but tried to attack Lashley as he was posing. This was a confusing move for the babyface.

Nevertheless, this story does not seem complete. Crews will likely get his rematch at Clash of Champions, before the Hurt Business moves on to other things. This angle did receive a spark of interest on RAW when Cedric Alexander turned on his friends to join the heel group.

This dynamic will make the possible US title rematch between Lashley and Crews different from their previous encounter. Their match at Payback was decent, with both Superstars doing some impressive things. It served well as the opener to the show.

More of the same at Clash of Champions, along with some shenanigans at ringside could lead to a better match in two weeks' time. Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Business will likely move on from this story, stronger than ever.