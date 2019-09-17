WWE Clash of Champions: 3 Superstars who flopped and 3 who didn't

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.28K // 17 Sep 2019, 01:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman and Charlotte Flair

This year's WWE Clash of Champions PPV took place over the weekend, and the event was comprised almost entirely of title matches, featuring a handful of WWE talents succeeding in winning gold, and others failing.

The PPV also saw the surprise return of Luke Harper to WWE TV, while The Fiend made a special appearance at the end of the night, attacking Seth Rollins and possibly setting up a Universal title match inside Hell in a Cell at next month's WWE Hell in a Cell PPV.

Following the events which took place at Clash of Champions, let's take a look at 3 Superstars who flopped at the PPV and 3 Superstars who did not.

#6 Charlotte Flair was a flop

Charlotte Flair

Two of the most hyped matches heading into WWE Clash of Champions this year were the two Women's title matches, featuring Charlotte Flair challenging Bayley, and Sasha Banks challenging Becky Lynch.

In the first Women's title match of the night, Bayley successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, but only after resorting to cheating in order to pick up the win.

Several weeks ago on WWE RAW, Bayley shocked fans by turning on Becky Lynch and aligning herself with Sasha Banks, brutally assaulting The Man with a steel chair to prove once and for all that her friendship with Banks was not on the verge of collapse.

During the title match at Clash of Champions, Bayley used a Ric Flair tactic and removed the turnbuckle cover, allowing her to plant Charlotte Flair's face into the exposed turnbuckle to pick up the win.

While the finish was done to help reinforce Bayley's status as a heel in WWE, capable of cheating to win, the bout did very little for Charlotte Flair, and was not the contest most fans expected it to be.

1 / 6 NEXT