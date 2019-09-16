WWE Clash of Champions: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon allowed Roode to pin Seth Rollins clean

Riju Dasgupta

This was a great victory for Ziggler and Robert Roode

Clash of Champions 2019 began with Dolph Ziggler teaming up with Robert Roode to take on Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for the RAW Tag Team Championships. It was a very fast-paced match, where two new Tag Team Champions were crowned.

Why would Vince McMahon allow Robert Roode to pin the biggest star in the company? In this article, I shall examine 5 reasons why he may have allowed this to happen.

Be sure to sound off in the comments and let me know your own theories and comments about this title change and about the decision. It's not everyone that the boss allows to pin the WWE Universal Champion.

Why did he make an exception in this case?

#5 Real tag team vs. a makeshift tag team

I know that Ziggler and Roode came together only a few weeks ago. I also know that they came out of nowhere, and eclipsed the entire tag team division to surpass them and cut ahead of the line.

But they are a tag team unit driven only with the intention of winning the RAW Tag Team Champions as opposed to Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins, who are a makeshift tag team at best.

What WWE and Vince McMahon wanted to showcase with the finish is that Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman lacked the tag team chemistry to overcome a team that was on the same page, even if they were established singles performers in the main roster. Honestly speaking, this is a good sign for the tag team division because it's clear that actual tag teams will have the spotlight shine upon them in the weeks to come.

This is the reason why Vince McMahon allowed Roode to pin the Universal Champion. Nice and simple answer!

