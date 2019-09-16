WWE Clash of Champions: Twitter erupts after The Fiend attacks Seth Rollins, two Superstars busted open

Clash of Champions 2019 ended in an emphatic fashion

From Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch to Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman, Clash of Champions did not leave the fans disappointed. And if you thought that nothing could ever top an exceptionally good main event which saw Strowman and Rollins pushing the boundaries, let me remind you about The Fiend.

To kickstart the WWE Clash of Champions 2019, Drew Gulak defended his title against Humberto Carrillo and Lince Dorado. The next announcement took everyone by surprise as the United States Championship was on the pre-show. The Phenomenal One then went on to beat Cedric Alexander in less than five minutes to retain his United States Championship.

The main show started with Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman losing their Raw Tag Team Championship titles to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The ‘Glorious’ Robert Roode pinned Seth Rollins to claim the Tag Team titles.

The next match was one of the major highlights of the show. Using one of the oldest tricks in the book, Bayley exposed the turnbuckle and tricked Charlotte into believing she is hurt. She then slammed the Queen into the turnbuckle and pinned her to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Bayley didn’t waste a second after defeating the Queen in her hometown. She picked her title and ran backstage.

The Revival defeated The New Day to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles. Soon after that, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to retain their Women’s Tag Team titles.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz to retain his Intercontinental Champion.

Following that, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks engaged in an amazing match that ended in an equally disappointing finish. The Man hit the referee by mistake and injured. She then went on to attack Sasha Banks with a chair but was disqualified as she struck the referee. Becky Lynch retained her title against The Boss.

Kofi Kingston defended his title against Randy Orton. Right after that, Rowan and Roman Reigns met to settle scores in a no DQ match. After brutalizing each other for a while, Rowan received assistance from Luke Harper, who returned and helped his former Tag Team partner win the match.

In the main event of the night, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman locked horns in a brilliant encounter. Strowman even reached on top of the turnbuckle and hit Rollins with a splash. But 'The Architect' was not ready to give up just yet. He fought back and gained control before delivering a pedigree on the 'Monster Among Men'.

Rollins then hit Strowman with a Curb Stomp to seal the match and walked out of the ring as the champion. But he had no idea what was planned for him.

When Rollins was returning to backstage, the lights went off and a burst of familiar creepy laughter echoed in the arena. We knew what was about to happen but it still took us by surprise to see The Fiend walk in and take Rollins down with a Sister Abigail and the Mandible Claw.

Apart from good matches, signs, capes and surprises kept Twitter buzzing. Here's how the world reacted to Clash of Champions 2019.

One of the best still images in wrestling history. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/49xmMtjOWq — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) September 16, 2019

The image of Braun Strowman coming off the top rope like this was an insane sight #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/R5v6F2WzeK — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 16, 2019

Notice how they didnt say, “the WINNER as a result of a disqualification is...”



Nonetheless...great piece of business between Bex and Sasha. #WWEClash @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) September 16, 2019

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks just stealing the show all over this arena 🔥🔥🔥#WWEClash — Jon Quasto (@JQuasto) September 16, 2019

I guess Becky’s fired. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 16, 2019

.@ShinsukeN and his cape in my veins! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) September 16, 2019

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell, INSIDE a Hell in a Cell, PLEASE.#WWEClash — 𝓅乃 🎭 (@pierobuccellato) September 16, 2019

Yo @WWERomanReigns need some back up uce? THiCC DOGG right here.#WWEClash — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) September 16, 2019

Very solid show all the way around tonight IMO.



I thought WWE did a really tremendous job advancing stories and highlighting certain characters. Becky/Sasha stole the show for me in-ring wise. And closing out with The Fiend attacking Rollins was the perfect ending. #WWEClash — Rumble Ramble (@TheRumbleRamble) September 16, 2019

