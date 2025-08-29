WWE Clash in Paris 2025: 6 Last-minute predictions

By Love Verma
Published Aug 29, 2025 02:36 GMT
Roman Reigns &amp; Brock Lesnar. [image credits: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar. [image credits: WWE on YouTube]

We are just a few hours away from WWE's next premium live event, Clash in Paris 2025. The Triple H-led creative regime has already announced blockbuster matches for the show, but there is still less anticipation for this show among the WWE Universe.

In this article, we will make six last-minute predictions for the forthcoming international PLE of the Sports entertainment juggernaut.

#6. Brock Lesnar may destroy John Cena again

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

John Cena and Logan Paul will lock horns at Clash in Paris, but there is a high possibility that Brock Lesnar will return to destroy the Franchise Player again. At SummerSlam 2025, The Beast made his earth-shaking return and destroyed Cena in a post-match assault.

So, a similar scenario could unfold at Clash in Paris, where Lesnar makes his presence felt at the PLE and annihilates the 17-time World Champion. This will set up their one last showdown at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025.

#5. Lana may return to help Rusev in his match

Rusev vs. Sheamus rivalry is set to continue at Clash in Paris. However, the Bulgarian Brute may get some assistance at the premium live event to defeat the Celtic Warrior if Lana returns and helps him to emerge at the top.

In Rusev's previous run, Lana worked as the manager for the former United States Champion in WWE. She is currently signed under a "Legends" contract. So, this increases the chances that the Ravishing Russian could return at Clash in Paris to favor the 39-year-old star.

#4. Roman Reigns written off television?

Roman Reigns will face Bronson Reed in a singles match, but this bout may lead to The OTC being written off television. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is expected to soon go on hiatus from the company due to his Hollywood commitments.

Therefore, it's possible that his match against the Tsunami could result in an angle where he is written off television. Roman doesn't necessarily need to suffer a loss against Bronson, but instead, he might get destroyed in a post-match assault by The Vision.

#3. Seth Rollins could retain the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris

Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against LA Knight, CM Punk & Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-way bout. Despite the intense competition, The Visionary is expected to retain his title.

One of the crucial reasons behind the possibility is that WWE could keep the World Championship on Rollins' shoulders until he feuds with Roman Reigns. This is why The Vision leader may retain the gold at the upcoming premium live event.

#2. Brie Bella may return to save Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella will get a Women's Intercontinental Championship shot at Clash in Paris as she will face Becky Lynch. The champ will be well-prepared for this match. However, if Lynch attempts to attack the Fearless One after potentially defeating her, Brie Bella may return to make the save.

Since Nikki's return to WWE television, fans are eagerly waiting for the comeback of Brie Mode. So, at Clash in Paris, she might return to the Stamford-based promotion to save her sister from Big Time Becks.

#1. Drew McIntyre might defeat Randy Orton

Randy Orton hit an RKO on Drew McIntyre on last week's SmackDown. There are high chances that the Scottish Warrior and the Legend Killer may compete at Clash in Paris. The match might become official in the upcoming episode of the blue brand, and if this happens, McIntyre is expected to score a victory at the premium live event.

Drew McIntyre is predicted to clash against Cody Rhodes soon for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and to give some big momentum to McIntyre, he may defeat The Viper in the potential showdown.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

