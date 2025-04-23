WWE commentator to return to action after being forced to retire? It’s NOT Michael Cole!

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 wasn't just about the superstars but also about the commentators. It seems that the wrestling juggernaut is looking into making the product inclusive of everyone and possibly bringing back commentators to the ring.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Pat McAfee and former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther had a confrontation. He directed his anger towards Michael Cole and McAfee, initially placing Cole in a sleeper hold. However, McAfee interfered, and that led to The Ring General locking the former NFL athlete in a chokehold. Several officials and Adam Pearce had to intervene to save him from Gunther.

While this indicates a potential feud between McAfee and Gunther, there is another commentator who might make an in-ring return. It's Corey Graves! The NXT commentator took to social media to react to McAfee's assault, using multiple laughing emojis. Given that Graves and McAfee do not necessarily get along, it is understandable why the former WWE 24/7 Champion was amused by the attack on RAW.

In fact, instead of Gunther, it might be McAfee and Graves that work a brief feud on WWE TV, just to keep things interesting. It will be a break for the WWE Universe to see two commentators in action.

There might be another indication that Corey Graves will return to the WWE ring

Ahead of Night Two of WrestleMania 41, Corey Graves and his fellow NXT Commentator Vic Joseph presented the awards for the NXT Superstar of the Year and Breakout Superstar of the Year at the Slammy Awards 2025. During this, Joseph took a shot at Grayson Waller, who was present with his tag team partner, Austin Theory.

The comments led to The Aussie Icon getting riled up and challenging Vic Joseph to fight him. Interestingly, Corey Graves was ready to step in on behalf of the NXT Commentator, and ready to take on Grayson Waller.

Given that Corey Graves is willing to step inside the ring, the wrestling juggernaut might actually make it happen!

Graves retired in 2014 due to multiple concussions, but recent reports have indicated that he could be cleared for an in-ring return.

