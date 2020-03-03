WWE confirms Matt Hardy departure with heartfelt tribute, Hardy comments

Matt Hardy is officially a free agent

WWE have tonight confirmed the departure of Matt Hardy from the company, with a touching tribute via WWE.com. Hardy had previously confirmed the expiration of his contract via YouTube.

The company confirmed: "Matt Hardy’s contract with WWE has expired," before the heartfelt message continued:

"A trailblazer throughout his 19-year WWE career, Matt and his brother Jeff pioneered the first tag team Ladder and TLC Matches in WWE, stealing the show at WrestleMania on several occasions. Matt, who competed in his first WWE match in 1994, captured nine tag team titles with Jeff, in addition to two other reigns with MVP and Bray Wyatt."

WWE thanks @MATTHARDYBRAND for his contributions to sports-entertainment and the WWE Universe and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.https://t.co/jkO00v2Q53 — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2020

The article then lists Hardy's many achievements, before continuing the tribute.

"He is also a former ECW, United States, European, Cruiserweight and Hardcore champion, and he won the Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34.

But Matt is perhaps most revered for the uncanny connection he has cultivated with the WWE Universe over the years, even as his character has transformed. From a gravity-defying daredevil willing to take any and all risks to becoming one of the most eccentric personas ever seen as “Woken” Matt Hardy, all incarnations had one thing in common — the adoration of WWE fans."

Finally, WWE signs off with a thank you to Matt Hardy, and their trademark good luck message.

"WWE thanks Matt Hardy for his contributions to sports-entertainment and the WWE Universe and wishes him the best in his future endeavors."

Advertisement

Matt Hardy also responded to the tweet with a video thanking WWE and the WWE Universe.