WWE confirms Shinsuke Nakamura injury from SmackDown with graphic photo

Nakamura suffered a nasty cut on SmackDown

Last week's SmackDown saw the second-ever Symphony of Destruction Match in WWE, with the two competitors from the first-ever clash of its kind, Elias and Braun Strowman, teaming up to take on Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

One part of the match that was instrumental, ahem, in The Monster Among Men taking home the victory for his team, was when the current Intercontinental Champion delivered a Running Powerslam to the man he defeated for the title before pinning Nakamura for the win.

The spot, though, was particularly nasty, because the said Running Powerslam was delivered on a piano that didn't quite break, with Nakamura suffering a nasty injury.

The King of Strong Style's night may have ended on a sour note, but he reassured fans that he was fine in an Instagram post shortly after.

While that would be music to the ears of the WWE Universe, the true extent of Nakamura's injury has now been revealed - with the Japanese star needing nine staples in the back of his head due to the nasty looking spot.

Beware, the photo below contains graphic content.

Happy birthday, @ShinsukeN!



Here's a present that was gifted to him by @BraunStrowman...nine staples in the head from The #SymphonyOfDestruction match.



How thoughtful 🎵#HappyBirthdayShinsuke pic.twitter.com/yLegbTE4rz — WWE UK (@WWEUK) February 24, 2020

BT Sport is the exclusive live broadcaster of WWE in the UK, showing RAW, Smackdown, NXT, and NXT UK plus all the year’s biggest PPV events on BT Sport Box Office. Subscribe and watch on TV or the App or try out the BT Sport Monthly Pass.