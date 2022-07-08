5 times WWE crossed the line on live television

WWE has always been known for its violent and over-the-top storylines. It has crossed the line multiple times due to some extremely offensive and highly inappropriate lines and segments. These scripts include violent portrayals of medical conditions and even harassment of women.

Fans have often complained about these controversial moments. However, WWE still functioned smoothly and became a dominant force in wrestling entertainment. The adoption of PG rating in 2008 has helped the company in promoting its product as safe for children.

On this list, we will take a look at five times WWE crossed the line on television.

#5 Shawn Michaels teams up with God - 2006

Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon had a memorable rivalry back in 2006. It started when Vince refused to forgive HBK for the Montreal Screwjob. He put various obstacles in Shawn's path to the WWE Championship.

The feud seemingly ended at WrestleMania 22, where Michaels defeated McMahon in a brutal No Holds Barred match. It was well-received by the fans, but that wasn't it.

WWE crossed the line and touched on the forbidden religious aspect. Shawn paired up with "God" to face Shane and Vince McMahon at Backlash 2006. God's presence was marked by a light on a portion of the ring. The bizarre angle crossed the line and eventually led to Michaels reuniting DX with Triple H.

#4 WWE uses Eddie Guerrero’s death for a promo - 2006

Allan @allan_cheapshot 2006: WWE's exploitation of the death of Eddie Guerrero. 2006: WWE's exploitation of the death of Eddie Guerrero. https://t.co/Qagb5znizt

Wrestling fans all around the world were mourning the death of Eddie Guerrero in November 2005. The Latino Heat was a former WWE Champion, having defeated Brock Lesnar at No Way Out 2004. Guerrero's name would not leave WWE television, with Rey Mysterio using his blessing to win the Royal Rumble Match.

The Master of the 619 feuded with Randy Orton on the road to WrestleMania 22. WWE wanted to add some heat before their world title match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. However, Orton crossed the line while mocking Mysterio by saying that “Eddie ain’t in heaven, Eddie’s down there, in hell." Both superstars and WWE faced a lot of criticism for the promo.

Randy revealed on the Kurt Angle show that he was not 100% comfortable doing the segment. It was Rey Mysterio who encouraged him, saying Eddie wouldn't have a problem with it. Jim Ross was of a different opinion, however, as he believed that the “heat” was generated the wrong way.

#3 Trish Stratus mismanaged by Vince McMahon - 2001

Vince McMahon forces Trish Stratus to strip

The Attitude Era developed a bad reputation due to its vulgar treatment of women. They were often regarded as objects, and the storyline of Trish Stratus as Vince McMahon's mistress was an example of that.

On an episode of RAW in 2001, Vince McMahon told his "eye candy" to strip. He even ordered her to crawl and bark like a dog, to add to the humiliation. A teary-eyed Stratus obliged in front of a live crowd. Such angles are now highly controversial and considered taboo, thanks to the company turning PG as well as the Women's Revolution.

In an interview with The Bump, Trish Stratus spoke about how the incident helped her character. Fans somewhat started sympathizing with her before she turned on the McMahons at WrestleMania 17. Nevertheless, the segment crossed the line regarding harassment inside a wrestling ring.

#2 Big Boss Man feeds Pepper to Al Snow - 1999

Al Snow having dinner with Big Boss Man

The Attitude Era feud between Al Snow and the Big Boss Man is famous for all the wrong reasons. Snow was portrayed as a lonely man, desperate to fill the void in his heart through his dog, Pepper. The bad-guy Big Boss Man would have none of it after his defeat to Snow at SummerSlam 1999.

Big Boss Man kidnapped the dog and struck a deal with Al Snow that if he won, Pepper will be returned to him. However, the latter lost. Boss Man proceeded to discuss the matter in a civilized manner on SmackDown.

He invited his rival to a hotel and fed Al Snow his own dog, while both complimented the "delicious" dinner. The gross segment clearly crossed the line in violating Animal Rights policies.

#1 Triple H crossed the line to demotivate Kane - 2002

The Katie Vick mannequin

The transition to Ruthless Aggression from the Attitude Era was certainly exciting. However, it witnessed a revolting storyline between Kane and Triple H that made the change seem worse.

WWE introduced Katie Vick, Kane's ex-girlfriend, to spice things up in the feud. This ultimately led to a footage of The Game wearing Kane's mask and defiling Katie's dead body, which was just a mannequin.

The whole angle in the storyline was seemingly done to set up a WrestleMania feud for Triple H. Tommy Dreamer revealed the actual intentions in an episode of the House of Horror podcast. It was set to lead to the debut of Sick Boy Scott Vick, who would face Triple H at The Show of Shows to avenge his deceased sister.

The plan expectedly didn't work and WWE received a lot of backlash.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far